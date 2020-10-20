To-Do Lists: Why They’re Important and How They Can Help You Stay Sane

Credit: freepik

If you’re anything like me, you’ll be all-too-familiar with the feeling of letting a huge task sit for weeks and weeks before you start working on it. I recently handed in my Master’s thesis, and though I had months to work on it, I only really got stuck in during the final two weeks before deadline.

Procrastination has been a life affliction for me. School assignments, work projects, doing the dishes: if it’s something that needs doing, you can bet I’ll put it off as long as possible before making a start. If it’s something minor, like housework, I usually put it down to the fact I’m easily distracted. Bigger tasks, on the other hand, make me freeze up for a different reason.

I’ve had a fairly severe anxiety disorder since September 2014. After my first panic attack, the months that followed were essentially just a laundry list of worries I’d lurch from, one after another. Heart’s beating fast? It’s gonna give out. Got a cough? Pulmonary embolism. Feeling a headache coming on? Dude: you definitely have a brain tumour. “Go ahead, give the doctor a call,” I’d tell myself. “I’m sure he won’t mind. It’s only the fifth time in two weeks.”

My health anxiety’s always been pretty fluid. The catastrophic health emergency on my mind would change week to week. But alongside the hypochondria was another anxiety that has stayed more-or-less constant since that fateful day six years ago, when on a trip to the cinema I told my sister at the ripe old age of 19 I was having a heart attack. I am always anxious about failure.

Unlike others, whose fear of failure drives them to be productive every minute they’re awake, the only place mine drives me to is paralysis. I’ll be given a task, whether it’s at university or at work, and I’ll be enthusiastic to get stuck in. But when it comes down to it, I’ll stare at the brief, then back at my blank Word document, and I’ll think to myself: oh my god, I have no idea where to start.

Now that doesn’t mean I don’t have any ideas. I have a lot of ideas! But your ideas mean nothing if you don’t know how to get them on the page. You need to find a way to structure your ideas into something coherent and engaging. You need to know how to develop your ideas into a full piece of work. You need to know how to articulate your ideas. Without all that, your ideas just stay in your head and drive you crazy because you so want to translate them into something wonderful, but you can’t. And that isn’t a nice feeling at all.

Hence, when the time came this year to write the thesis for my Master’s degree – a project that had to be 15,000 words in order to pass, no less – I immediately started to panic. The thoughts in my head were familiar: You could start it like this, I suppose. But what if it’s bad? What if you run into a brick wall? What if the argument you wind up making doesn’t hold up to scrutiny? Wait, what if I can’t stretch this thing to the word count? Oh my god, the word count! Where the hell do I start?!

Over the three or so months I had to do my thesis, I must have opened that document more than 10 times, only to close it again when I realised I had no idea how to begin. It wasn’t like I didn’t have a roadmap, either. I’d written a 4,000-word proposal just weeks before. But when the scale of the project finally hit me, it’s like my mind split into hundreds of thousands of tiny fragments. I had all the pieces to the puzzle, I just didn’t know how to fit them together. And I wouldn’t try, because I was scared that if I did, it wouldn’t be good enough.

Much of the two weeks I spent rush-writing the bulk of my thesis was done with very little methodical consideration. I’m not the most organised person at the best of times, and dissertations usually require substantial amounts of organising to do well. I’d do a little reading here, a little writing there. But in the final week, with fewer than half the required words sitting in the doc, I decided to do something I’d never been able to stick with in the past: I started writing to-do lists.

I’d been told of the myriad benefits of to-do lists by my partner multiple times in the past. She loves to-do lists. She’s one of their biggest cheerleaders. She writes one every day before she starts work. Whenever I felt overwhelmed by a school assignment, she’d tell me I should try writing one. I’d nod, and half-agree. But I never actually did it before the week of my thesis deadline.

When I finally did decide to give it a go, it was more out of desperation than anything. My daily output was well short of what it needed to be if I were to make word count by the deadline, and I was running out of time. So one morning, when I woke up, I grabbed one of the many untouched notebooks I’d bought myself in an effort to become more organised over the years, and I started writing. I wrote the date, and underlined it. I wrote a number one. Then I wrote what I wanted to do first. After that, the other priorities started coming naturally. By the time I was done, I had six or seven goals I wanted to accomplish that day, including writing 2,000 words.

Guess what? I didn’t manage to write 2,000 words that day. But I did manage to write half that, and because I’d made a plan of what to write about that day, I managed to do the rest the next morning very quickly. After that, I resolved to write a to-do list every morning until the deadline. Gradually, I became more productive. When 4pm struck on deadline day, I stared at my thesis, fully uploaded and ready for marking on my university’s server. It was finished. I was free.

There’s no doubt that keeping a to-do list was a huge part of why I managed to finish my thesis in time. But since I finished it, I’ve wondered: what exactly is it about to-do lists that make them so useful for overcoming procrastination and improving productivity? Why, in other words, do they work?

As it turns out, the reason to-do lists work might not even be because they make you more likely to get stuff done. In 2011, a paper published by Florida State University argued that just planning to do things can help rid the mind of the anxiety of unfulfilled goals. These goals don’t have to be finished – the paper found that making lists reduced intrusive thoughts associated with unaccomplished tasks even in people who didn’t end up completing them. But the idea is that, by getting your thoughts and ideas down on a piece of paper, you free up your brain to tend to other matters. Like dumping data on an external hard drive when your PC’s HDD has no space left.

Unfinished tasks are said to weigh more heavily on the mind than completed ones. So much so, in fact, that the theory has its own name: the Zeigarnik effect. Named after Soviet psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik, this theory is based on evidence that activities can more readily be remembered if they were interrupted during the process than ones that are completed without disruption. The theory, therefore, postulates that failing to finish a task creates psychological tension that keeps it at the forefront of our memory. In which case, the solution would be to complete the tasks so they no longer take up so much of your mental energy.

This is where to-do lists become relevant again. While staring a mammoth task in the face can leave you dejected and unable to make a start, remembering what constitutes a mammoth task can help. Any big job is the combined effort of lots of little jobs. Therefore, making to-do lists breaking down your project into little, realistic milestones can make it far easier to get things done.

This isn’t just a hunch. Dividing large projects into smaller ones can change the way we see that project substantially. As workplace productivity coach Melissa Gratias says: “Breaking tasks down helps us to see large tasks as more approachable and doable, and reduces our propensity to procrastinate or defer tasks, because we simply don’t know where to begin.”

The other reason to-do lists really help people get things done is related to memory. Human memories are, for what it’s worth, not great. Generally speaking, young adults are only able to store between three and five pieces of information in the mind at any one time. Large projects, on the other hand, require inputs of information that exceed that number many times over. For that reason, breaking down big tasks can also help our memories focus better on each smaller one.

I’m thankful I started writing to-do lists. My only regret is that I could’ve saved myself a lot of stress and anxiety by taking my partner’s advice and trying them out a lot sooner. If you regularly find yourself overwhelmed by big projects at work and school and have no idea where to start, stop for a second and write yourself a list. Then write another the next day, and then another, and see what happens. You never know – it just might work.

Harry Walker is a writer and MA student based in London, UK. He currently writes health-related content for Pharmica, an online pharmacy based in central London. His other writing can be found here.