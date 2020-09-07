Contributor Log In/Sign Up
To do list – for constant work flow in your day…

Proper planning and preparation prevents poor performance - Stephen Keague

I am a workaholic..I am keep on doing something and wants to finish my works as per plan. Some times it will move as per plan, some days not. I want to finish the works first and want to have my time, everyday to energize or refresh myself but I couldn’t get . Usually I give myself rest on week ends. Previously I am not aware of planning the day, prioritizing the works, writing to do lists…so everything went without planning and experienced hectic days.

Some of my friends introduce planning the day, writing to do list to find work life balance. And its easy for me to plan my day, how it should be, what are the works to be finished or to be started. I have an out line for my day. Similarly I can spend time with the family too…It gives a crystal clear vision how I am spending time, spending the day without any confusion and keep the work flow constantly. Writing to do list is helpful for me to move the day with proper planning and I found no wasting of time without working. I come to know the value of time and making use of it efficiently.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

