“To discover what you are really made of, you have got to leave your comfort zone” -Alexis Parcells

Dr. Alexis Parcells is a board-certified plastic surgeon. As a woman and a young mother, she speaks openly about the challenges it takes to integrate work and lift. Dr. Parcells knew she wanted to be a surgeon from a young age. Her father, also a physician, practiced in an office attached to their house, and she saw first-hand the challenges of balancing professional life and family. She also watched how her father took pride in treating their neighbors and members of the community alike. That environment helped shape her decision to always treat people just like her dad.

Dr. Alexis specializes in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, Botox fillers, and CO2 facial resurfacing. She also performs breast and cosmetic surgery like breast lifts, breast augmentation, mommy makeover, tummy tuck, liposuction, labiaplasty, as well as breast reconstruction. As someone trained in the modern era of plastic surgery, she uses the most advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques to achieve natural, desirable, and beautiful results. Dr. Alexis understands that surgery is not always the answer and often combines her approach with a non-surgical procedures in order to obtain a best result.

Teaching has also been an instrumental part of her education. She currently serves as a clinical instructor to medical students and residents through RWJ Barnabas Health. During her training, Dr. Alexis has been recognized for excellence in teaching with two New Jersey Medical School Golden Apple nominations. She is also an active volunteer for several breast cancer organizations such as The Breasts, Minette’s Angels, and Fashion for the Pink Crusade.

She has a strong academic involvement in the plastic surgery community. Over the years, Dr. Alexis has authored many textbooks and other professional journal articles. She has presented her original research at several national and international meetings, including Brussels, Madrid, Paris, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City.

The focus of Dr. Parcells’s practice is to educate and empower her patients, and always provides them with the most up-to-date information on products, services, and procedures. She prides herself on encouraging her patients to make a decision on what’s best for her body. Aside from her surgical ways to empower women, Dr. Alexis also supports breast cancer patients by helping them restore a sense of femininity after lumpectomy or mastectomy. Alexis believes every patient requires an individual approach to treatment, and she provides cutting-edge techniques in breast reconstruction. She created a website (www.bravebras.org) for breast cancer patients to help them better understand their reconstructive options.

Her mission has always been to empower women to be their best selves. In the course of her career, she has faced numerous challenges and has always found a way to turn them around. Dr. Alexis Parcells has this advice for you, “Perseverance and focus is critical to attaining any goal in life.”