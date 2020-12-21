Contributor Log In/Sign Up
To become successful faster, you first need a road map for your career – Simon Yalaza

Different people have different definitions of success. What success means to one person could be totally different from another person. The first step in your journey to success is to have your own clear definition of what success means to you. To become successful faster, you first need a road map for your career.

Simon Yalaza
Different people have different definitions of success. What success means to one person could be totally different from another person. The first step in your journey to success is to have your own clear definition of what success means to you.

To become successful faster, you first need a road map for your career. After all, you can’t take shortcuts if there’s no end point in mind. The definition of success is different for everybody, so it’s important to get clear on your personal goals. What do you want to achieve in your career? Be as specific as you can, because it’s only when you’ve defined concrete goals that you can create actionable steps toward them. Most people obsess over how to be successful because we all want to feel like we matter.

Without achieving any success, we might look back on our life disappointed by our lack of impact on the world. Striving to achieve a greater purpose is what keeps us fighting to survive and grow.

Today, Simon is a celebrated YouTuber whose videos have found a niche audience, and the numbers are racing ahead with full throttle. Many are unaware that Simon’s foray into this digital medium was unplanned, and he accidentally stumbled upon this opportunity which made him an online sensation in no time. From his early days he was drawn towards acting, drama, and especially had a knack towards humour which was appreciated big time by people around him. He liked performing in front of the camera, and on one such occasion he recorded a video of his and uploaded it on Facebook. Little to his surprise,  the video went viral, and that made Simon think of creating more such videos, and he started toying with the idea, which finally paved way for his YouTube channel in 2017.

Being a media planner, Simon had the skills which were required to hold the audiences attention, and that was beautifully displayed in the way he handled his audience in his interview on the street videos which have become an all time favourite of netizens worldwide in present times. Today, Simon is no less than a celebrity with fans thronging to take selfies with him when they spot him on the streets.

With so many achievements and fan following, it’s not wrong to say that Simon has certainly attained nothing less than stardom of sorts, which is evident in the way he is winning hearts, with his work.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

