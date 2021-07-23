To become a master at something, one has to be dedicated – Shokran Parwani

In today’s world, there are so many things to learn, and experience, yet most people would rather stick to what they already know, and not bother to take a leap, and experience something new. If you were to ask somebody what may prevent them from learning a new skill, I am sure they would use time as an excuse.

To become a master at something, one has to dedicate their life to it. This motto is something professional boxer Shokran Parwani has lived by from the beginning. Born in Afghanistan and raised in Germany, Shokran has proved himself to be a champion representing each of the places he calls home.

Despite the setbacks of the world pandemic, Shokran is ready to prove himself worthy again. With an international championship title in 2017 and a German national title in 2019, Shokran looks to dominate in the ring in the next upcoming months. Shokran said of his commitment to boxing, “Training is as natural as breathing and laughing.” The itch to get back in the ring is evident in his intense training sessions and passionate spars.

Practice makes a man perfect is a proverb which tells us the importance of continuous practice in any subject to learn anything. There is no alternate to the hard work and success. We must have to practice in the particular field on regular basis in which we want to succeed. Nobody can perform well in his field if he does not practice on regular basis. Only continuous practice, a man can achieve his target and succeed in his particular field. Knowledge is a big thing but if practice is not done, knowledge cannot take us to our goal. We have to convert our knowledge into action which needs a regular practice said Shokran Parwani.

It takes anywhere from 6-10 years to get great at something, depending on how often and how much you do it. Some estimate that it takes 10,000 hours to master something, but I think it varies from person to person and depends on the skill and other factors. True masters know they must always continue to improve their level of mastery. If they don’t, they won’t maintain their level of mastery…and someone else will become better than them. You can tell the real masters by the fact that they strive every day to improve.

They keep putting in the hours.

“Only one who devotes himself to a cause with his whole strength and soul can be a true master. For this reason mastery demands all of a person.” – Albert Einstein

No one ever became a master by doing what they already knew. Go one step away from your ability–and no farther–to stretch your expertise. In karate, we start with simple moves and then work up to combinations. Learn a slightly more complicated part or move. But be careful, if you go too far and fail, you might be discouraged (and maybe hurt yourself) quoted Shokran.