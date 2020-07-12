To Beat Fear and Motivate Yourself

Motivating yourself is necessary to keep you excited in living life in this difficult time. Because this spirit will indirectly affect mental health.

The pandemic period is characterized by a tense atmosphere. Various kinds of fear are felt by almost everyone. This unmanageable fear will make a person more depressed. In fact, such conditions should not be protracted.

Excessive fear can affect the whole body. The mind is not calm, and the immune system will decrease. As a result, health problems will occur.

The Role of Others in Motivating Yourself



When you have difficulty creating laughter yourself, you are advised to be more open. You need someone else who can stimulate this.

Even though other people feel the same way, you can still establish communication with them. At least, you can share things that have been experienced. Can even share tips on how to prevent boredom or anxiety during a pandemic.

Seeing that other people can get through this situation casually, you will certainly be intrigued to do it as a form of motivating yourself. Namely, you can do various things which can make the atmosphere much more comfortable and safe.

Talk about who you can contact, the first person is the parent. Parents will always provide peace. Seeing or listening to advice and support is felt in the heart. Because they are the people who love you the most, as well as care most about the health of their children.

Besides parents, you can also contact friends. Establish communication as it should. Then create an exciting chat atmosphere with him. Then, you will feel the same atmosphere as normal days when you talk with him.

Then the next one is a psychologist. Psychologists can be very useful partners to help in solving some of the problems faced by someone. Especially those related to psychiatry.

A psychologist faithfully listens to your complaints. Whatever burdens the mind will be digested, then given the right solution to relieve it.

Currently, you can consult via internet services. There are already many places that can be utilized. You just simply choose one of them. Then, start making casual conversations about a number of problems.

By establishing communication with skilled people, your heart will be raised. The atmosphere that was not pleasant now will return to normal. As a result, you can enjoy life like nothing happens that is considered big and full of burden.

Tips for Restoring Confidence in Pandemic Times



As a form of maintaining physical and mental health, we invite you to motivate yourself by eliminating excessive worry. For example, eliminating the worry of being infected, restless because of declining income and so forth.

How do you get rid of it? You just need to think positive. Among some tips to make you think positively during a pandemic are as follows.