To be truly inspired is to set your creativity free

Try very hard to connect to the passion and love you have for a new idea or design. Passion is a liberating, positive, creative force. An emotionally free mind can flourish on the inspiration of a creative idea, and the emotional surge you experience can help you to start cutting the bars of your self-imposed creative prison cell. You must be brave enough to wander into the creative chaos without fear and, conversely, with the expectation of fun and adventure.

You can create without barriers if you are willing to undertake this creative journey. The process of freeing your mind is very much like traveling without a particular plan or schedule. Because your venture is a creative journey, not a destination, you must make sure that your mind is free to explore new paths of creativity and not be constrained by a plan that limits freedom of thought.

Being brave, exploring, and finding the treasure of creativity is important, but enjoying the journey is essential. You have to be adventurous and not worry about getting lost; further, you must enjoy it. Like the great explorers Columbus, Magellan, and Marco Polo, you need to take a journey to discover freedom of thought.

***

As I create on a daily basis, the moment-to-moment epiphanies of creative discovery are most fun when I allow my ideas to wander and flow like a river. This is a process enabling the subconscious cloud of free thought described earlier. Wandering allows your subconscious desires to connect with your conscious desires, unfurling your imagination and creativity and enabling them to set sail to new destinations.

When you liberate your creativity, the prison of thought that might have had you uptight, overwhelmed, worried, or frustrated evaporates. Once creative energy flows, you are free to explore, invent, and have fun.

***

Please know that freedom of thought is a prerequisite for your imagination to grow and create new vistas of thought. Break out of your cell and embrace a creative journey that is uniquely yours. Passage from imprisonment to freedom is a brief walk through an open door that, despite all appearances, is always unlocked as you transition to success.

Freedom is an inalienable creative right. It cannot be diminished. You know this in your soul as you fight for idealism in your life. Freedom is not only a treasure of thought, but also the most valuable force in imagination. The liberation of your intrinsic potential is the form of intellectual and creative emancipation that empowers your visionary dreams.

The essence of what you pursue is fully attainable if you free your mind and eliminate mental blocks, as everyone has the latent ability and potential for revolutionary freedom of thought. This freedom is a prerequisite for your imagination to grow and create new vistas of thought, breaking you out of your cell and embracing the creative journey.

Hold passionately to your wish to be free and empower it with all your heart and soul. Your fervent desire to achieve mental freedom is essential for your imagination to flourish.