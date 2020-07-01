Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

To be or not to be assertive? That’s the question

Where aren't you being assertive?

By

I’m having my very own Shakespearean moment. To be assertive or not to be assertive…

I was on a training session a week or so ago, and it so happens the topic of discussion was assertiveness. We probably are all aware there are 4 different communication styles are ranging from Passive to Aggressive. Then, of course, there’s the combo Passive-Aggressive, and the only communication style that works is Assertive. The question we all had to answer as WHERE do you struggle to be assertive and with whom? As much as we might like to think we have this one sorted, virtually everyone struggles with this one, somewhere in their life…

For me, that was easy to answer.

For me, the world is neatly divided into my nearest and dearest and everyone who is not in that category. I have no problem whatsoever being assertive if I have no personal relationship with you. I find it easy to stand up for what I want, and I’m no wallflower. If, on the other hand, I care about you and have a deep personal connection, it changes everything. The fact that there is an intimate relationship changes things.

I begin to struggle with being assertive. I self-sensor, hold back, think twice or even three times before I open my mouth. Now here’s the crazy part. I know that assertive communication is the ONLY way of communicating that works and gives the kind of results, relationships, and connection that I want. Assertive communication considers the needs of all and does so in a way that is respectful, values all involved and doesn’t seek to manipulate or hurt others in the process. It creates healthy boundaries, can say NO when and as needed and does so guilt-free.

Yes, I’ll take more of that, please.

It’s the best tool I’ve got to avoid a whole host of problems that come from not standing for my beliefs and values.

So why do I struggle?

I find it so much harder, however, because the perceived risk is way higher for me. I’m invested and have something to lose. That makes me vulnerable and, vulnerability has been a struggle for me for most of my life.

Again, assertive communication is the only style that works. It’s the only way for me to live authentically and in line with my values. Without it, I am not being accountable to me or to those around me. Which presents me with a quandary. Just because I am a Coach, does not mean I have everything handled. I too am a work in progress.

Where do you struggle?

Assertivenss can be measured. Click here to find out more.

Tanja Caprioli, Ontological and Courage Coach at Andreia Solutions

Developing confident employees to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

Tanja has over ten years of experience as an executive coach and works with corporates, business owners and individuals who want to improve the lives of others and be of service. Organizations QT Mutual Bank, Shine Lawyers and BHP have benefited developing confident employees to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

Tanja is the creative director of Andreia Solutions.  Her clarity and ability to inspire impacts her clients by reminding people who they were born to be and not who they were told they should be. For further information go to andreia.solutions Tanja also collaborates with Kylie Zeal, author of Dance on the Ashes danceontheashes.com
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By fizkes/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How To Be More Assertive

by Darius Foroux
Community//

Learn to be Assertive & Not Rigid

by Sakshi Vaashiisht
Community//

4 Quotes from Powerful Women on Assertiveness

by Dawn Killough

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.