To Be a Better Person, Believe in Yourself

When we believe in ourselves, it unleashes our full potential. But many of us have self-confidence issues, so believing in ourselves is difficult. For years, I needed others’ approval to feel good about myself, which often left me feeling horrible. But learning to reframe the stories I told myself, adjusting my self-talk, and understanding the past is not an indication of the future allowed me to gain the confidence I needed to believe in myself. This modification of my thoughts allowed me to see myself as a better person than my ego said I was.

Acceptance of how our life is currently is necessary for us to change it. We must make peace with where we are and what brought us to this place in our journey. Fighting or resisting what is causes us to suffer needlessly. Only through acceptance can we change.

We all want to be better than we are. But why do we think negatively about ourselves? Through our domestication as we grew up and others’ conditioning, we have learned to doubt ourselves. Then the ego replays our mistakes and missteps over and over in our minds. But it doesn’t seem to remember any of the times we did well or had success. So we need to unlearn these bad behaviors and retrain ourselves to transcend our fearful mindset and live the life we dream of having.

Never stop striving to become a better version of you. ~ Edmond Mbiaka

Self-Doubt is Feeling Helpless to Help Oneself

When we have low self-esteem, self-confidence, and unbelief in ourselves, we feel that we will fail no matter what we try to do. Successful people are determined to make the circumstance work out for them instead of playing the victim.

When we have a victim mentality, we have given away our power. We are blaming others for our situation. We are comparing ourselves with others. We aren’t taking responsibility for our role in the choices that brought us to this place. The egoic mind is lazy and likes to shift the focus away from ourselves onto others instead of getting its hands dirty by doing the work needed to overcome the obstacles.

So why do we allow our egoic minds to keep us living a mediocre life when we want more? I’m not saying we are lazy, but the ego is. The ego doesn’t want to work and will make excuses–and lies- as to why we shouldn’t bother to put in the effort.

The lies it uses are harmful self-talk about the past failures we’ve had to tear down our confidence so we don’t believe we should move forward towards our dreams. The egoic mind does such a good job that it depresses us about our past, anxious about our future, and unable to help ourselves. We are stuck with a life we don’t like, believing that we have no power to change it.

Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results. ~ Willie Nelson

Believe in the Possibilities

The first step in becoming a better version of ourselves is to believe it is possible. And it is a learnable skill. We know humans respond based on previous experiences and what our brains expect to happen. In that case, if we anticipate adverse outcomes, that is what we get—the Law of Attraction at work. Our minds are so powerful it delivers to us what we think through the power of expectation.

So, the belief of living a life we dream of has to begin with our ability to imagine our reality being as we desire. This law is why we must have a positive attitude and a growth mindset. It comes down to the simple ability to choose what we expect the outcome to be.

When we’ve had negative experiences, the egoic mind replays them for us as a reminder of things it wants to avoid. It uses these same memories to keep our self-confidence down. It thinks by reminding us of these times, we will prevent a similar outcome, but the idea backfires. Instead, our minds believe that the past indicates our future, so it does nothing. But since we can alter our perceptions and change our outlooks, we can consciously choose to believe that we can have the life we want.

Understand that all of our abilities arise from within, so does our confidence. Outside forces cannot make us believe in ourselves. Only we can. Our belief creates infinite possibilities.

Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference. ~ Winston Churchill

What it Means to Believe in Ourselves

Acceptance of who we authentically are is the underlying condition that needs to occur for us to believe in ourselves. That means we learn to love those things about ourselves that are unique. We are accepting of those parts of ourselves that differ from others. It means we even love those parts of ourselves that we think we don’t like. To be a better person, we have to love ourselves, which allows us to believe that we, with our soulful connection to Spirit, are the force behind our success.

This understanding is what it means to retake our power. Personal power is the understanding that we can overcome the obstacles in our lives. It doesn’t mean that we are always successful but finding our inner strength. As we gain self-confidence, reclaim our power, and live each day with strength, we accept our life’s journey with joy and peace. We also recognize the challenges we face brings new skills, new comprehension, and more significant potential.

Believing in ourselves means we learn from our experiences, both positive and negative. When we know we’ve taken a misstep, our brains automatically want to improve our performance, which is accomplished more quickly in the next situation. So, believing in ourselves is a psychological process that affects our brain’s connections. Allowing us to handle mistakes with grace because we know we will learn from the experience and grow.

Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. ~ Alan Bonner

How to Build Our Self-Confidence

The first step to any change is awareness. We need to recognize that it is up to us to gain confidence and believe in ourselves. We need to examine the beliefs we have that limit our growth. Once we are aware, we are to alter our current perception. We do this by reframing the stories we tell ourselves. When we look for the lesson in a negative experience, we alter our viewpoint, which allows us to see a positive from the event. This reframing reminds our ego that we could glean a lesson despite the undesirable incident, which means growth can occur.

Self-respect is a requirement to believe in ourselves. We show respect for ourselves by having personal boundaries with others, so we don’t feel like others take advantage of us. Our self-talk reflects how we feel about ourselves. Are we lovingly talking to ourselves like we would a close friend, or are we demeaning and abusive with our self-talk? Suppose the inner monologue we have with ourselves is harmful. In that case, we need to change it immediately, so we are not continually beating down our self-confidence.

Take action to build self-confidence. We need to face our egoic fears. To overcome anything requires action on our part. We must take the risk and show the egoic mind what we can accomplish when our heart’s vision aligns with Spirit. Taking steps towards our goals, even if we misstep, allows us to build our confidence and believe in our abilities.

Your strength doesn’t come from winning. It comes from struggles and hardship. Everything that you go through prepares you for the next level. ~ Germany Kent

Visualizing Our Success

When we meditate, journal, and visualize the outcome we want to have, we let the Universe know what we desire to achieve. This practice also inspires us to take action necessary to move us forward. As we take part more in life, we experience more, which allows us ample opportunities to succeed and believe in ourselves.

Becoming a better person establishes a better mindset, which means asking ourselves what we want. What kind of person are we? Who is our tribe, those we authentically connect with, that encourages and inspires us to take risks towards our dreams? How are we using our talents to help serve others and our communities?

Creating a vision board is a great way to put down in a visual format what we want our life to look like as we begin to manifest our dreams into our reality. We will begin to see opportunities arise. We will have the courage to act because we have the self-confidence to realize and expect successful results.

Visualization allows us to keep going despite any obstacles we encounter because we know where we are going. We know the end result- the dream in which we believe. We will no longer react to the issues. We will confidently respond in a way that allows us to keep moving forward with the resilience of Spirit.

Believe in yourself, and the rest will fall into place. Have faith in your own abilities, work hard, and there is nothing you cannot accomplish. ~ Brad Henry

The Secret to Facing Obstacles

Along our journey in life, we will come up against barriers which we need to overcome. The primary reason we allow these hurdles to keep us stuck is fear. Fear of what? Fear of failure, fear of looking bad, fear of succeeding, fear of doing the wrong thing, fear of believing in ourselves. To overcome fear, we must take action–any action.

Action is movement. Any effort is progress, even if the action doesn’t work out as planned. Why? Because even a misstep has a lesson for us, and any lesson we learn makes us a better person when we apply it to the next action we take. This action is the secret to facing obstacles and our fear.

Our actions, even miscalculations, build our belief in ourselves. It gives us ammunition against the egoic mind by giving us lessons and achievements to show we are better than we were. We recognize our growth, and our self-assurance improves for the next part of our journey.

As we develop a pattern of success and growth patterns, we enable ourselves to trust our inner knowing. Our intuition, the part of us always connecting us to Spirit, matures. So we trust our souls’ inner whispers as we decide our next steps.

You either get bitter, or you get better. It’s that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate. It belongs to you. ~ Josh Shipp

Moving Forward by Believing in Ourselves

Elon Musk has had great successes and some massive public failures. But he never gives up. He believes that he and his companies will accomplish what he sets out to do. He believes in himself, his leadership, and those who work with him. If he didn’t believe in himself, he wouldn’t keep going. Despite what the world sees as failures, he sees lessons, opportunities, and experiences needed to move forward towards the vision and goals he has because he believes the path to innovation includes failures.

We can all believe in ourselves the same way as Elon Musk believes in himself. We need all our missteps before we can make a breakthrough. Every time we fall, we will arise again because we’re passionate about getting to where we want to go. The ability to learn from the experiences we have makes us a better person.

Our belief creates the vision, the dream. Our dream came from within, from our hearts- the soulful connection to Spirit. Our ability to believe will allow us to fulfill the dream. If we believe in ourselves, we will be a better person and fulfill the vision we have for our lives.

The biggest difference I’ve noticed between successful people and unsuccessful people isn’t intelligence, or opportunity, or resources. It’s the belief that they can make their goals happen. ~ David Willden

Do you need support to help you become a better person and believe in yourself? Do you want a strategy to help you overcome the ego’s limiting beliefs and live a successful life? If so, please contact me, and we can put together an action plan for you to create the life you desire.