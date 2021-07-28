To attain our desired goals, we have to laugh at our troubles and have to forget them – Varsity 747

Life is full of challenges… You cross one and get ready to face another. But with every successful attempt to overcome the difficulties, one gets a sufficient amount of courage to get ready to face another battle.

A primary factor behind each successful person is their level of dedication, which signifies their commitment to achieving objectives and life goals. Learning what it means to be dedicated or committed to achieving a specific goal is a foundational principle for life. Unfortunately, in this age of fast food, quick gratification, and creature comforts, concepts such as dedication, commitment, and resolve are not necessarily popular. Nevertheless, dedication is a crucial ingredient in achieving any significant accomplishment

Varsity 747 is from Toronto, Canada where he started as a rapper. Varsity started pursuing basketball, but sadly, he had fallen short from a very bad injury. He had broken his leg and found himself in a cast. He couldn’t play basketball anymore.

He had become depressed due to the incapability of him playing basketball.. but he had an idea! Varsity started writing lyrics while healing and made a dozen songs in a week! He had a plan to start rapping again after he healed from his injury. He was excited and wanted to start right away! Therefore, from my experiences, I can say that life is not easy to lead. Many ups and downs occur as obstacles in our ways but if we are adamant at leading our lives according to our dreams, then nothing can stop us from living a life of our desires. We feel weak as long as we allow ourselves to feel weak. Nothing is impossible in life because impossible itself means I ‘M POSSIBLE said Varsity

People don’t necessarily fail when they don’t know what they’re doing or what it takes. They fail when they’re unable to recognize opportunities because they aren’t focused enough to look for them.

Varsity 747 says our plans can change because we’re forced to seek out something else. Or maybe our focus is telling us to look elsewhere. People don’t see the opportunities that present themselves along the way because they aren’t focused enough to notice them. Sometimes we change our plans because we have to. Or maybe we’re just seeing life differently. Most of us believe we cannot change our lives without first being successful. In reality, we need to change our lives before we attain success he said.

Success does not come in an instance. Everything takes time, require patience, continuous hard work. After failing, again and again, we get success. If a person has the guts to take failures then only it can win and get success. Only a possible thinking person has the ability to take failures. everything is possible but need time and input to become real.

Ignore the world. Keep doing you. And, eventually, it will have no option but to revere what you do best. Life is just a big empty canvas. You create your own art. And, then you decide how to turn it into a masterpiece. Great minds have purposes, whereas others simply have wishes. Little minds are tamed and subdued by seeming setbacks but great minds rise above them and fight their way to victory. We should always and ever be fighters and never quitters. To attain our desired goals, we have to laugh at our troubles and have to forget them.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony he quoted.