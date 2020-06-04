Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

To all CEOs: If you are going to make a statement, at least state the obvious.

A generalized statement on the #racialinjustice towards black people, is just as offensive as not making one!

By

So this I have seen a lot of ‘official statements’ that have ranged from totally diluted to effective and bold. Many though, do their best to appease the #blackcommunity while still toeing the line of actually CALLING OUT racism towards the #blackcommunity in fear (I guess) of not missing anyone else. 

And as much as I want to say ‘thank you’ I cannot.

Here’s why. There black community is in NO WAY disregarding the injustices that happen towards others groups within society, but that is not the topic of discussion NOR blatant issue at hand right now.

George Floyd didn’t die because he was poor.  
He didn’t die because he was a man.  
He didn’t die because he may have lived in a poorer part of the city 
or because he was working a less paying job. 

George Floyd died because he was black. 

The same is true for:
AhmadArbery,
BreonnaTaylor,
PhilandoCastile,
TrayvonMartin,
SandaBland,
EricGarner,
DreasjonReeds

Need I go on?…

So when I see a statement that doesn’t ACTUALLY call out the racial injustice towards black people, I still don’t feel as though the establishment is willing to truly face the racism that we are protesting. I don’t think they want to actually SEE me.

(This is like giving us a birthday cake and then saying we must blow out the candles with people who were not actually born on this day)

Other groups may have their issues, but that is not what we are speaking of right now. We, black people are speaking about racial injustice done to us.

The overt and covert racism done to us.

The years of systemic oppression

done

 to 

us.

So here’s the thing (and I know many of the statements that have been released were with good intentions) – if you want to come to the party AND wear the T-shirt…

…actually ACKNOWLEDGE whose freedom we are protesting the right to celebrate. 

Lydia Elle, “Sharing the lessons of my journey to help you with your own.” LydiaElle.com

Lydia Elle  (LydiaElle.com) is a speaker on authenticity, womanhood and STEM. Best selling author of And So I Prayed and Strategic and Operations consultant, when she isn't working she is playing with her curious daughter, London, and helping her community through LondonsLearning.org.  Hear more of her speaking (and some singing sometimes too) at www.LydiaElle.com/

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why I Must Choose Between My Blackness And My Womanhood?

by Ashlee Simpson
Community//

Rising Star Charles Lott Jr.: “Actors shouldn’t be afraid to stand up! If you see something wrong with our industry say something; cause awareness”

by Ben Ari
Community//

“Act based on what you learn” With Shelley Callahan of Children Incorporated

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.