The challenges vary for each of us, to imagine what life will be as we emerge from quarantine. We have passed through various phases; fear, reaction, acceptance, adjustment. Are we ready to pivot to a new life? If we race in place, are we preparing or are we losing a rare opportunity to rest and renew? The answer is personal.

Look to the earth; she has been resting and her skies and waters have cleared. The green of spring seems more brilliant. Observe the birds, they flit and fly with a bit more electric urgency. At the beach, the Piping Plovers stand together and await the crashing waves. Is it just to feel the salty spray?  Another day, a calm sea brought a seal to shore to lay in the sun, yawning, rolling, and sleeping. I remind myself to ride with the current, rather than attempt to swim upstream, to what has already passed. In this uncertainty, the winds are likely to shift several times, causing drifts to rise and blow away.

Perhaps we will collectively decide to ride on in the wind, sails trimmed and head for a shore where new opportunities await, where we will take the stirrings of our creative thoughts, seeds to a greater prosperity, and plant them in a new world.

Let us trust the universe will give us rain and sun.  

Joanne R Douglas, Author, Investor, Real Estate Broker at Douglas Elliman

A TOP TEN producing broker selling New York City real estate, Joanne co-authored NEGOTIATING NEW YORK, LIFE LOVE & THE PURSUIT OF REAL ESTATE for which BARBARA CORCORAN, star of Shark Tank, wrote the forward. The best selling book on real estate, "is a great read," and "takes you on an often hilarious ride inside NYC real estate." "Joanne and her co-author and brother, Alfred Renna, made me feel like a member of their family, all of whom are addicted to all things real estate." Published by Simon & Schuster.
Joanne and Alfred have been enlisted to speak at broker seminars, guest lectured with Barbara at New York University and Marymount College, and have had invitations to speak all over the country. Some of their book events have been at The Princeton Club, Esther Muller's Academy Of Continuing Education, Dottie Herman's national radio show, EYE ON REAL ESTATE, Rosanna Scotto's television show, GOOD DAY NEW YORK.

