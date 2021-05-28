TL Robinson of THE UP: “Have Your Feelings ”

Have Your Feelings — Feelings associated with a major loss of life change can be intense, maybe even traumatic. It’s important to know that these feelings are valid and deserve to be acknowledged. Holding the feelings in isn’t healthy and slows the healing process. It may be scary, but it’s important to let them out when you can safely do so.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing TL Robinson.

TL Robinson is a budding tech and wellness entrepreneur. She is founder and CEO of the parent company that owns THE U.P., an anonymous resource that connects the sexual assault survivorship community [launched in 2019 https://getontheup.com ]. Prior to developing THE U.P., she held leadership positions at Fortune 500 [finance] companies where she organized and led multi million dollar initiatives and managed dispersed teams.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was one of unconditional love. My parents made me feel good about myself and uplifted me. They never forced me to be anything other than who I was. This effort was throughout my whole family. I felt this warmth from everyone…grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. I’m grateful for having that type of support they gave and still give to me. Because of that type of support and love, I’m confident. In giving me confidence and keeping me close to home, they protected and sheltered me. Outside of my parents getting a divorce, I felt like my childhood was uneventful. Going into young adulthood and preparing to leave home, I realized that I wasn’t prepared for the hardships of this world. I had no idea that sane people would be mean or dangerous; lie just to hurt someone or damage relationship; steal; intentionally make me feel bad; or, do worse things.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be kind because you don’t know what someone else is going through”.

It feels good to be kind instead of being angry and mean. I was raised to be kind, turn the other cheek, and help other people where I could. After the rape, this quote took on a greater meaning for me. It became more about receiving kindness, rather than primarily focusing on giving it. There were so many people who knew something happened to me; I’d become a completely different person. Without knowing the details, they were so kind and caring. My despair was palpable; strangers were caring in sincere ways. Over the years, I’ve learned that “being kind” means two things: 1) I should also prioritize being kind to myself and 2) I should expect kindness from others. Receiving kindness means that I no longer have to suppress my own feelings in order to be kind to others. It also makes me want to be kinder because the depths of the trauma that I’ve endured (and will endure) is a struggle that approx. 1 in 5 people will face in their lifetime.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Overall, I believe that my success is propelled by my ability to include others into my work with THE U.P. (app and community efforts). Whether it’s sharing my survivorship journey; allowing others to share their respective journeys; or, asking people what they need to have a better journey, what I do is all about the sexual assault survivorship community. Per the work, these are the three qualities that I believe help me the most:

Authenticity — My wins and losses are all a part of the story — there’s no shame. It’s important to me that I share all of my experiences with people so they know “life happens” and it’s okay. I want people to feel comfortable with their lives and their efforts so that they can live beyond the trauma.

Ability to Handle Rejection — I don’t always win nor do I get things to go the way I would like. I’ve learned that I need to pivot or try harder instead of sulking. Now, that doesn’t mean that I won’t acknowledge my feelings or access the loss to try and find lessons learned. It means that I choose to exert energy to make progress rather than focus solely on the loss.

Willingness to Help and Ask for Help — As a leader, I learned early on that asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. It’s easy for me to ask for help and delegate work that I can’t successfully complete on my own (or in a timely manner) because I know that doing so improves the quality of the work. Helping the survivorship community is a team effort. And, it feels good to work along side others.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I suffered victimization via a sex crime and, months later, I was diagnosed with cancer. That’s two traumas in a very short period of time where I realized personal losses. Often times people don’t think about the ‘survivorship’ aspect of both of these traumas. But, that’s where loss is realized. Because of the rape, I lost many things but the major losses were:

the feeling of safety — I felt as though I was at risk of being harmed at any time that I wasn’t at home;

my wellness — the trauma caused a chemical rewiring in my brain that greatly limited my ability to navigate in the world and created mental and physical health issues;

personal relationships — I lost people in my life for various reasons, including the person who raped me (someone I thought I knew and trusted since I was a child);

the ability to trust myself and others — I didn’t see the attack coming and I felt like I should’ve…I didn’t trust myself to keep me safe and I didn’t trust anyone else because I couldn’t identify danger;

control of my body — the effects from the trauma were severe and controlled me to a point where everyday things like riding in a car with the window down or being able to go to the grocery store were impossible; and,

connection with my body — the person who raped me stole me from myself and caused such a disconnection [between me and my body] that the cancer diagnosis didn’t register for months.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I thought both cancer and sexual violation were the two worst things that could’ve ever happened to me. The immediate thought was that death would be the scariest thing because I don’t know what’s on the other side. In reality, going through both are scary because I didn’t know what to do and couldn’t get away. And, surviving them both are the worst because I have to spend the rest my life trying to put the pieces back together. It sounds morbid, but it would be easier to not have survived, survivorship is a daily struggle that I will endure for the rest of my life. I live in fear that either could happen, again. So, I’m figuring it all out as I go.

To be honest, being sexually violated is much worse than the cancer diagnosis and treatment process. Survivorship overshadows everything that has happened afterwards. For example, I barely remember the conversation with the doctor when he told me he thought I had cancer and the visit when he confirmed that I had cancer. I felt (and sometimes still feel) numb because the sadness from the assault has used up all of my emotional reserve. So, I’m completing the rest of the interview from the perspective of a sexual assault survivor.

How did you react in the short term?

I disassociated. This definitely wasn’t something that I chose to do. Disassociation is a trauma response that the brain makes to protect the survivor. And, my body worked overtime to protect me in the early days following the rape.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

To be honest, the dust has yet to settle. It’s been years since this person chose to violate me and turn my world upside down. I hope (at least some of) it settles after a trial date is set and he is convicted of this crime.

Despite still being en flux, I’ve learned the following coping mechanisms have helped ease some of the effects of the trauma: grounding, journaling, resting, having my feelings (crying, yelling, grieving and mourning). These tools help me to independently manage some of the times when I get triggered.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I’m not sure if being victimized by a sex crime is something from which I can every truly heal. I know it’s definitely something where I won’t ever “let go” — it’s literally imprinted in my DNA. Victimization is tremendously impactful, physically, emotionally and mentally. The trauma may cause a chemical rewiring of the brain that requires professional help and time to treat it. I have to work very hard to process the trauma and learn the necessary skills to control it so that it doesn’t control me. The effects of this violent crime will be with me for the rest of my life. So, the focus is to learn how to live despite it vs. getting over it. This is true for many sexual assault survivors. So, I strongly encourage everyone to get rid of the expectation that sexual assault survivors need to “let go” of it. Having this expectation and attempting to enforce it can cause sexual assault survivors tremendous harm.

I hope that I can heal more once this case goes trial and the person who attacked me is held accountable for his actions. COVID has delayed the court date; I’ve been in limbo. He’s considered innocent until proven guilty and his rights prevent me from coming forward with any details and identifying him. It also prevents me from attaching my identity with my work because it my prevent him from having a fair trial. HIs rights definitely limit my rights. If I share his name or what he did to me, I can be sued for defamation or slander because he hasn’t been found guilty in a court of law. It’s hard to really get on a true path of healing when you don’t feel like you have full rights in the legal process. All of this leaves me with the question of “What about me?”

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I’ll never “let go”. But, I’m learning how not to let this horrible crime perpetrated against me control my life. I’m learning to take back control of my life and feel safe in my body and the world. Learning to fight for myself helps me [somewhat] feel better. Time and an amazing support community help me to manage my emotions.

Asking for help from friends and family has been impactful in a positive way. They don’t always know what to say or do but they’re trying. And, that makes a world of difference. Knowing that I’m not alone definitely helps.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! I’m grateful to the first person I told about the sexual assault. During that call, they didn’t make my being victimized about them and their feelings. They immediately focussed on how I was feeling both physically and mentally. Their first questions were, “Are you in a safe space?” and “Do you have food in the house?”. The next thing that they said was the most important…“Have you called a therapist? If not, you need to make an appointment so that you can make it [survive].” At a time that I was struggling with pain and shock, they were focussed on my being able to move forward and survive this horrible thing that was done to me. They believed that I could survive at a time when I didn’t know if I could or even wanted to [survive]. They called and texted me everyday until after I had my first couple of appointments with my therapist. Then, they gave me the full space and time needed to be in therapy where I’m still learning how to navigate in this world as a rape survivor and process the trauma in healthy ways.

I cannot name them here due to privacy concerns. But, I would if I could. I’m eternally grateful to them.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

No. I don’t believe that there is any way for me to reframe the consequences of being sexually assaulted into something positive. Doing so would mean that I was somehow culpable in the crime, and that’s not true. I’m not responsible for his making the decision to rape me. No victimized person is ever responsible for the crime that was perpetrated against them. All of the blame belongs to the perpetrator/predator.

Comments like “Everything happens for a reason” or “You’ve found your purpose (by doing all of this work to support the survivorship community)” are a form of toxic positivity. It’s dangerous and harmful to sexual assault survivors. As a society, we have to stop dismissing the harm that’s been done to us and learn to sit in the discomfort. I believe that sitting in the discomfort allows us to focus on the real issues instead of their symptoms.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I’m still learning about myself. Trauma is ever changing and doesn’t ever leave. This means that I’m ever changing. So, I’ll be working through it and learning new things about myself for the rest of my life.

Thus far, I have learned that I’m way more resilient than I thought. My capacity to fight for myself continues to surprise me. And, I’ve learned how to be more empathetic. These horrible things happened to me and I was trying my best to make it…and failing. People really stepped up to support me and many of them did’t know what happened. They’re kindness was life saving. It all helps me to want to be able to extend the same kindness to others, during the times that I feel safer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Regardless of the trauma, it’s important to acknowledge and accept that the trauma happened. Next, it’s important to be realistic about the fact that healing is a lifelong journey. It definitely is not a one size fits all process nor is it easy. Those of us who have been traumatized, especially rape survivors, must be committed to ensuring our wellness. This commitment is necessary because healing isn’t about stopping the pain, it’s about controlling the response to the pain. And, these 5 things can help:

Time — The severity and devastation may decrease as [more] time passes; the feelings of loss or sadness may not fade. But, the further away you are from the time of the event, the more able you may be to stand back up on your feet. Have Your Feelings — Feelings associated with a major loss of life change can be intense, maybe even traumatic. It’s important to know that these feelings are valid and deserve to be acknowledged. Holding the feelings in isn’t healthy and slows the healing process. It may be scary, but it’s important to let them out when you can safely do so. Patience — Major loss or change can trigger feelings that may be different than what you’ve previously experienced [with less severe events]. It’s okay to not know what to do or how to manage these feelings. Give yourself grace and kindness as you work through processing your new reality. Support Community — It’s okay to ask for help to process your feelings. In fact, I recommend connecting with people you trust; people who have had the same experience as you; or, professional resources (if possible). People in these spaces can help validate feelings and provide empathy. More importantly, you can learn necessary coping mechanisms to help you control your emotions. Have A Goal / North Star — Find a reason to keep going…keep living. Having something to work toward may help to take your mind off of the sadness and give you something to look forward to achieving.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

THE U.P. is a movement that I’ve recently launched (MVP) in 2019. The company’s mission is to connect and empower sexual assault survivors, survivor supporters and advocates. The intent is to improve the daily survivorship journey by normalizing sexual assault survivors being believed, supported, and openly welcomed in society. Ultimately, I want survivors to have the needed resources to ensure our overall wellness.

This is different in the way that society actually addresses the issue today. Currently, our society recognizes that sex crimes are bad. But, that’s about where the effort stops. We need more than lip service and a politically correct stance to make positive change. We need action. We need a change for good.

Successful measures require major material shifts in education (what constitutes a sex crime and who is at risk); biology (how trauma impacts the body); intervention efforts (who is responsible for stopping the crime and how to end victim blaming); and, perpetrator accountability (how to identify and close loopholes that limit/prevent convictions and ongoing risks to survivor safety). I believe that the success of this effort will help to positively change how society views sex crimes, perpetrators and victimized persons. And, all of this change can help improve the daily lives of sexual assault survivors.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

There are two people who I would love to meet and tell them “Thank you”. These two people laid the foundation for my sexual assault survivorship journey decades before I was violated. Their words were what I leaned on during the early days of my learning to pick myself up after the assault.

I first became aware of them both when I was a little girl. I witnessed them publicly detail their traumas in public spaces and endure the judgement of the world. Their respective efforts of talking about sexual assault and harassment were very brave. These two people gave me the gifts of not carrying shame about sexual victimization and speaking up for myself (before I even knew that I would need them); they planted the seeds.

These two people are Ms. Oprah Winfrey and Ms. Anita Hill. And, if I never get a chance to meet them, I want them to know that their authenticity and individual sacrifices made a positive difference in this world. I’m one [of many] who received their messages; they are in the core group of people who helped save my life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The easiest way to follow the company by visiting THE U.P. website. From there, they can follow our social media platforms; subscribe to the company newsletter and blog; and download THE U.P. app. I invite members of the survivorship community (survivors, survivor supporters and advocates) to download THE U.P. app and start connecting with other community members.

Readers can follow me on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you. I really appreciate both the well wishes and opportunity to share with you and your readers.