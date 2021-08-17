TJ Mentus of Garage Gym Reviews: “Practice small habits consistently”

Practice small habits consistently: Small habits add up and matter the most in the long run. Doing something like a 30-day challenge can be fun and exciting, but many people end up gaining back the weight they lost because they didn’t make sustainable lifestyle changes and went back to old habits. People who are the most successful at maintaining their weight practice daily habits to take care of their bodies. These are simple things like staying hydrated, going to bed at the same time every night, going for a walk in the morning, etc.

TJ has been a personal trainer for 6 years and now also serves as an expert fitness panelist for Garage Gym Reviews. He fell in love with working out as a way to change for sports as a teenager. During his college years he began to seek out more knowledge of health and fitness and eventually became so passionate about the field he decided to pursue it as a career. Fitness had been a huge part of his growth as a person and his goal was to use fitness as a vehicle for others to also improve their lives overall.

I was born in Rochester, NY and my family moved to Charlotte, NC, when I was 13. Moving to the south was a bit of a cultural shock at the time and reinforced my “introvertedness.” Growing up, I loved sports, but I was not considered a naturally athletic kid. Still, my dream, like most kids, was to become a professional athlete. So, I played baseball until I was 13 and football through middle school and high school. Even though I wasn’t very good, my whole identity as a teenager revolved around being a football player.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was playing football, I spent a lot of time in the weight room, which is where I fell in love with lifting weights. For me, weightlifting was a way to improve my game and outwork my teammates who could show me up on the field.

Fast forward to college, and I decided to study psychology and thought that being a trainer could be my plan b. But, during my last year, I spent most of my time working out and more time reading about health and fitness. At that point, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my degree, but I figured if I was already committing that much time to fitness, I should consider finding a career in it because I knew there wouldn’t be anything else that I will enjoy as much. So, in my last semester of college, I spent more time working on my trainer certification than my actual schoolwork and got certified before I earned my college degree.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t say that there’s been one singular person along the way, but I’ve had a few different clients who have become as close as family. There were times when I didn’t believe in myself or in the work I was doing, and they were able to point out things I was doing well that I didn’t even realize. They believed in me even when I didn’t feel like I deserved it, and that’s what kept me going at the end of the day.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistakes that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early on in my career, there were a few instances where I would be training someone for the first time, and everything would be going fine, and then something would come up out of nowhere. Either the person would get lightheaded and need to stop the workout or sit down for a breather. When that kind of thing happened, I was worried that I pushed them too hard and wouldn’t want to work with me again. But after a while, I learned to communicate better with my clients and know what questions I should ask to get to the root of their problems. A lot of times, what it came down to was that they didn’t eat beforehand or ended up picking up a weight in the morning before picking up their water bottles for their first sips of water for the day, setting them up for burnout. So now, I always ask my clients when they last ate and communicate with them before their workouts.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The most important conversation you can have is the one you have with yourself.”

My friend’s dad always told us that growing up, back then, I didn’t take it in, but as an adult, this has stuck with me. To live up to our full potential, we all have to establish a healthy relationship with ourselves first. If you are not happy with who you are as a person, nothing external will fix that. So it is up to all of us to work on ourselves and grow, which starts directly with how we talk to ourselves.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am developing my own strength and conditioning programming and a personal website so that I have a more extensive reach and can impact more people’s lives through personal training.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

My name is TJ Mentus, and I am an Ace Certified Personal Trainer, Level 1 USA Weightlifting trainer, Paul Chek Holistic Life Coach, and a Functional Range and Mobility Specialist. I have worked in the fitness industry for six years. During that time, I’ve worked in both small and large gyms with people of all demographics with various goals. Between training clients and focusing on my fitness goals, I’ve built my fitness knowledge and experience in a way that focuses on what is essential and ignores the gimmicks and flashy techniques used to get attention that don’t get accurate results.

Okay, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I define a healthy body weight as a weight that can be maintained through consistent caloric intake and physical activity and will allow individuals to perform all the daily tasks they need to with enough energy and without restriction or medical issues. So, essentially, what it comes down to is a weight that can be consistent through a sustainable healthy lifestyle.

From my experience, finding a healthy weight is challenging for people because they think that weighing less on the scale is the equivalent to being “skinnier” and believe that by dropping numbers on the scale, they will have the exact body type they want.

People tend to simplify the process by only thinking about body fat, but much more goes into overall body weight. The number you weigh on the scale can be affected by fluctuations in fat, muscle, water retention, carb intake and can vary slightly from day to day.

In order to find a healthy weight, I recommend that people focus more on how their bodies should look, feel, and perform because you want to be strong enough and have enough energy to get through the day and be able to do the activities that are important to you without concern.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The first thing to learn is that it is okay not to be at the same weight all the time. I always recommend that instead of focusing on a number, you should focus on a range. If you end up outside that range, then stay calm, figure out what you may have been doing differently that caused the change and get back on track. I see a lot of people try to “detox” to lose the weight they gained from a vacation when all they need to do is get back to their routine

To figure out what a healthy weight is, it is essential to note how you physically feel. Do you have plenty of energy throughout the day? How is your sleep? Do you ever feel irritable or sluggish? When you’re at a healthy weight, you should generally feel good most of the time. Low energy, extreme hunger, and irritability can all be signs of undereating.

If you’re someone with a low body fat percentage, then that would not be good and could lead to health problems and deficiencies like low blood pressure or anemia. If you’re overweight, you may experience lower body joint pain, trouble breathing, sleep apnea, and fatigue quickly. Mental clarity can also be affected by being either under or overweight.

At a healthy weight, these issues should rarely occur, and if they do, they should be a signal that something is off and should be adjusted.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Maintaining a healthy body weight means there’s a better chance of your body operating efficiently and optimally because your body is getting the right amount of resources it needs in food to sustain that weight.

If you are either under or overweight, then that means your body will be experiencing increased stress. Being underweight means the body is not consuming enough resources, so your bodily systems won’t function at an optimal level because they are limited by not having what they need.

When your body doesn’t have the energy and nutrients it needs, it will be much more difficult for it to regenerate itself, leading to potential hair loss, skin problems, muscle loss, etc. If this goes on too long, then the function of major organs can be negatively affected. On the flip side of the coin, being overweight puts stress on the body by having too many extra resources, leading to fat storage.

When excess fat storage happens, your body has to work harder to carry the extra weight around, putting stress on the joints. Being overweight can increase the force that is put on the knees by 30–40lbs with each step. The excess fat can also put pressure on the organs, inhibiting their proper function. Also, if you have excess body fat, your heart has to work even harder to pump blood throughout the body.

To sum it up, being significantly underweight and overweight can cause extra stress on your body, so it is essential to check in with yourself and how you are feeling physically.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Achieving a healthy weight can remove extra stress on the body and gives you more energy to do your love activities. For example, physical activities that may have been too exhausting before, like hiking, running, swimming, can be much more enjoyable if your body is at a healthy weight and functioning and performing at its best. In addition, sleep can be improved when you are at a healthy weight range, which, in turn, can lead to you having more energy and increased productivity throughout the day.

Being at a healthy weight is something that could have a ripple effect on a person’s life. Physically feeling better can lead them to make choices that they wouldn’t have before, leading to a much different and often more fulfilling lifestyle. From the foods they eat to the hobbies they pick up, the doors that open are endless when your body is in a place to operate at an optimal level.

Okay, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Look at food as fuel for your body.

Many people view eating and food as something for pleasure, something to make them feel good at the moment; this can easily lead to overeating and indulging in foods with little nutritional value.

The real purpose of food is to fuel your body to do what it needs to survive and properly function. Changing your view of food to fuel for your body will lead to choosing foods such as vegetables and lean proteins that will provide higher nutritional value; this doesn’t mean that you should never eat anything to enjoy it, but most meals and calories should come from this way.

The 80/20 rule is a good one to follow as well, with 80% of calories coming from healthy whole foods and the other 20% from wherever you would like.

2. Find hobbies you enjoy that encourage activity.

This one is simple, the more you move, the easier it is to burn calories and maintain weight. The key is to choose activities you enjoy. For example, there’s no point in trying to force yourself to run if you hate running because you can only force yourself to do something for so long before you give it up. If you’re doing something you enjoy, though, you will make time even when you’re not feeling your best. It can be anything as long as the exercise keeps your heart rate consistently elevated.

3. Build relationships and spend time with people who lead healthy lifestyles

You are the sum of the five people you spend the most time with, so if you want to be healthy, spend more time around people with healthy lifestyles. They will both provide an example of what healthy habits look like and lead you to participate in more physical activities. If you are surrounded by people that don’t practice healthy habits, whether that’s eating junk food, drinking and going out late, or overall laziness and unproductivity, then you will be tempted to succumb to those lifestyles. The best way to not succumb to temptation is to avoid it all together.

4. Seek education on living a healthy lifestyle

I’ve found that people who continue to educate themselves have an easier time making healthy decisions consistently. It keeps your mind aware of the best choices for you in the long run and helps you avoid making decisions based on what will feel good in the moment. Feeding your mind with good information is just as important, if not more important, than feeding your body because it determines how you think will dictate the actions you take.

5. Practice small habits consistently

Small habits add up and matter the most in the long run. Doing something like a 30-day challenge can be fun and exciting, but many people end up gaining back the weight they lost because they didn’t make sustainable lifestyle changes and went back to old habits. People who are the most successful at maintaining their weight practice daily habits to take care of their bodies. These are simple things like staying hydrated, going to bed at the same time every night, going for a walk in the morning, etc.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

When it comes to maintaining weight, it’s about finding a lifestyle that promotes healthy decisions and is sustainable for the long term. How you look at yourself is also very important. If you view yourself as a healthy person who cares about your body, it will be much easier to make decisions that reinforce that belief.

Many people struggle because they get to their ideal weight but still see themselves as unhealthy and make decisions that reinforce that perceived version of themselves. Knowing what to eat and what to do for exercise really isn’t as complicated as some people make it. However, we aren’t robots, so there will be days when we’re tired, emotional, or in a social environment having fun.

Whatever it is, we can always find an excuse to make an unhealthy decision in the short term, so how you view yourself is important. When temptation inevitably arises, it becomes easier to resist if you view yourself positively and consider yourself as someone who practices a healthy lifestyle.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common error is trying to lose as much weight as possible as fast as possible. It makes sense that this is a recurring theme because if you’re unhappy with your situation, then you want it to change immediately.

Many people often rush to lose weight because there’s a big event coming up like a wedding or vacation, and they have a limited time to try and look their best. The sense of urgency can be motivating but leads people to do things that aren’t sustainable, like cutting out carbs entirely or working out twice a day every day. Sure, that can achieve fast results, but it will also lead to burnout and exhaustion, which we want to avoid. To avoid this, make a long-term plan. Identify where you want to be a year from now and work backward to figure out how to get there. You don’t start a marathon by sprinting your hardest; you run at a pace that you know you can sustain for the whole race.

Next, start with just a couple of habit changes, maybe even just one at a time, until it becomes routine, and you don’t think about doing it. Adding up small wins is important to build confidence but trying to do everything at once and failing can be demoralizing, especially if you have a long way to go. For example, start with drinking 100 ounces of water a day. We already have plenty on our minds each day. Adding in ten new things to do health wise can be exhausting, but starting by adding just one more thing can be more doable.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I mentioned this before, but I can’t stress enough that how we view ourselves is key. If I were to believe that I’m overweight and out of shape, then I’ll most likely behave in a way that reinforces those beliefs.

Creating a positive self-image can be difficult because many of the beliefs we have about ourselves come from others. Having abusive and toxic relationships can cause thoughts and feelings of not being good enough and undeserving of love. An overall lack of self-love is what I think prevents people from going after and achieving what they want in life.

If you don’t cultivate self-love, self-sabotaging behaviors can affect and reinforce any negative views you have about yourself.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

You need to start with self-talk to change how you view yourself. For example, I often hear someone make a mistake or forget something and, as a reflex, say something like, “I’m an idiot.” That needs to change.

First, take note of how you talk about yourself and become aware of all the things you unconsciously say whether these are thoughts or things mentioned to others in conversation. When you become aware of these thoughts, start to catch yourself and correct yourself. You can either reframe the thought or replace it with something positive. For example, instead of saying you’re an idiot because you forgot something, you can remind yourself that it’s not the end of the world and then find something you like about yourself.

Developing healthy self-talk can then be applied towards healthy habits like forgiving yourself if you eat something unhealthy and positively reinforcing the things you’re doing right.

Okay, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One thing that I would love to change is the curriculum taught in schools. Some of the most important lessons I have learned that changed my life were never taught through schooling. When I learned more profound life lessons, I was astonished that I had never been presented with these ideas before in my education.

One idea I would particularly like to see enforced in curriculum is the importance of having a growth mindset vs. a fixed mindset. Mindset is something that holds many people back from accomplishing great things reaching their potential. Having the right mindset may be the most important part of any endeavor and teaching our youth about this at an early age would have a tremendous impact on the world.

