Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Tis the Season to Shine Your Light

'Tis the season to sparkle and shine to share your time, talents and treasures in the current age of isolation. This year, share your story and improve your health and wellness, someone else's, as well.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This year, sharing is more that giving presents during the holiday. Sharing is important for building better health, relationships and communities and is an important prevailing matter.  In 2020 the world has become hyper aware of habits to boost our physical health to protect ourselves from an unseen enemy in the form of a virus. Isolation, masks, elevated personal hygiene, quarantine and vaccine have become the strategies of the day.  The current mood of sharing is that of negativity, illness, death, violence and corruption. The pandemic of 2020 has created an environment of isolation like never before.

However, sharing negativity leads to negative consequences such as depression, discouragement and disconnection. As we witness the increase in negative mental health consequences, it is time to share our sparkle, shine, spirit and sassiness, especially during this holiday season. There are simple ways to prevail over the negativity of 2020 and enjoy peace, health and happiness during this season and look forward to all 2021 has to offer.

Sharing Builds Better Health

Sharing has been scientifically proven to build better health and happiness. That is something most of us could us right now!  We will never all agree on the same thing at the same time.  There are people that will argue with you over the color of the sky.  In order to prevail, you should not let anyone keep you from sharing a positive message and building your best life. Sharing your message will hopefully shine your sparkle into the darkness of others. 2020 has caused alot of darkness for so many and shining your light by connecting with others is more important than ever.

There are many forms of sharing.  You can share you time, talents or treasure.  When you share positivity with others in this way, your brain releases the ‘feel good” chemicals in your brain that actually reduce depression and strengthens your immune system.  We are wired to share, sparkle and to serve. It truly is better to give than to receive for many health and wellness reasons.

 Anyone that has volunteered at any organization to assist those struggling understands how this has improved their health and happiness.  When you share, you have the opportunity to give someone information that can completely transform their lives and yours.  Sharing will improve your health, but you must be intentional about sharing.  There are so many gifts you can give, not just during the holiday season, but all through the year. So start sharing and build that perspective of abundance. Your mind, body and spirit will be joy filled when you do.

Sharing Builds Better Relationships

Sharing your hurts and heals with others also improves your wellbeing and your relationships physically and mentally.  Stuffing your hurts deep down into a place that you think no one will ever find only serves to intensify the pain.  When you are in pain you cannot be your best self.  Hurt people hurt people.  Relationships struggle and life is harder than it needs to be when you are spending time keeping your pain buried.  Healing happens when hurts are shared in the right place with the right people. Sharing your story also gives other hope and courage that their pain is affirmed and their healing is possible. Sharing really is a prevailing matter, not only for you, but also for others.

Sharing your successes, as well as your failures, creates connections and communities that foster health and happiness.  This is true for couples, families, churches and businesses.  Sharing improves the connection that you have with others and fosters loving, lasting relationships.  These connections provide the support that helps others to navigate through their pain and hurt.

Sharing Builds Better Communities

Communities cannot exist without each us sharing our gifts in the form of our time, talents and treasures.  Have you taken the time to really think about the fact that your community needs you? We need your energy and that special gift that only you can offer the world. Without you, your community cannot be all that it is meant to be.  This season, take some time to share.

You have information and experiences that your friends, neighbors and community needs.  There are organizations that need your time, talent and treasures.  When we fail to show up and serve, our communities, our friends and neighbors suffer.  We rise together and we fall together.

You are a vital piece to making your world a happier and healthier place to live.  In order to be more powerful than any opposing force, recognize that sharing is a prevailing matter.  Give your world the gift of sharing your story, your gifts and your self! Find out how you can prevail at www.prevailingmatters.com

    Founder, Prevailing Matters

    Kathy Schrader, Founder at Prevailing Matters, Inc.

    Prevailing Matters and our non-profit, G.R.A.C.E. Works, provide support and resources to resolve any struggle or situation and regenerate your life so that you become more powerful than any opposing force.  Our team provides integrative and innovative support for anyone that is facing an adverse life and legal challenge, or needs to restore their life after the systematic abuse experienced in the legal system or treatment industry.

    As  a lawyer and judge, trained mediator, certified trauma care specialist and sober coach, and a certified Amen Clinics Brain Health and Nutraceutical Affiliate Kathy Schrader offers unmatched experience and credentials.  As a nationally recognized and award winning problem solver and leader,  Kathy Schrader has developed a program like no other to resolve, restore and regenerate.  Prevailing Matters offers you and your family the unique, innovative and integrative support you need to not only survive the minefields of these challenges, but to PREVAIL in mind, body and spirit.

    If you or anyone you know and love is experiencing any of the following, please reach out to us:

    1. Chronic illness (cancer/substance abuse/depression/anxiety,etc.) or death of a loved one
    2. Separation, divorce or chronic conflict with your significant other
    3. Losing your job or starting a new job(overwhelm with a new adventure can cause struggles)
    4. Significant change in your daily routine (recently becoming a home school teacher)
    5. Financial struggles
    6. Involvement in the legal system in any way (family conflict/criminal justice/re-entry)
    7. Conflict with your supervisor or co-worker
    8. Separation and isolation from your loved ones
    9. Lost all vision and drive

    Reach out and let us show you why PREVAILING MATTERS not only to you, but for your loved ones for generations to come.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Helping Your Aging Adult Cope with Loneliness during the Holiday Season

    by Jeff Hoyt
    covid 19 pandemic holiday loneliness
    Community//

    Coping with #Pandemic #Loneliness During the #Holidays

    by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
    //

    “By listening without judgment or expectations we are able to change the trajectory of our thoughts,” with Jill Merrell.

    by A.N. Gibson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.