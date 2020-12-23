‘Tis the Season to Shine Your Light

This year, sharing is more that giving presents during the holiday. Sharing is important for building better health, relationships and communities and is an important prevailing matter. In 2020 the world has become hyper aware of habits to boost our physical health to protect ourselves from an unseen enemy in the form of a virus. Isolation, masks, elevated personal hygiene, quarantine and vaccine have become the strategies of the day. The current mood of sharing is that of negativity, illness, death, violence and corruption. The pandemic of 2020 has created an environment of isolation like never before.

However, sharing negativity leads to negative consequences such as depression, discouragement and disconnection. As we witness the increase in negative mental health consequences, it is time to share our sparkle, shine, spirit and sassiness, especially during this holiday season. There are simple ways to prevail over the negativity of 2020 and enjoy peace, health and happiness during this season and look forward to all 2021 has to offer.

Sharing Builds Better Health

Sharing has been scientifically proven to build better health and happiness. That is something most of us could us right now! We will never all agree on the same thing at the same time. There are people that will argue with you over the color of the sky. In order to prevail, you should not let anyone keep you from sharing a positive message and building your best life. Sharing your message will hopefully shine your sparkle into the darkness of others. 2020 has caused alot of darkness for so many and shining your light by connecting with others is more important than ever.

There are many forms of sharing. You can share you time, talents or treasure. When you share positivity with others in this way, your brain releases the ‘feel good” chemicals in your brain that actually reduce depression and strengthens your immune system. We are wired to share, sparkle and to serve. It truly is better to give than to receive for many health and wellness reasons.

Anyone that has volunteered at any organization to assist those struggling understands how this has improved their health and happiness. When you share, you have the opportunity to give someone information that can completely transform their lives and yours. Sharing will improve your health, but you must be intentional about sharing. There are so many gifts you can give, not just during the holiday season, but all through the year. So start sharing and build that perspective of abundance. Your mind, body and spirit will be joy filled when you do.

Sharing Builds Better Relationships

Sharing your hurts and heals with others also improves your wellbeing and your relationships physically and mentally. Stuffing your hurts deep down into a place that you think no one will ever find only serves to intensify the pain. When you are in pain you cannot be your best self. Hurt people hurt people. Relationships struggle and life is harder than it needs to be when you are spending time keeping your pain buried. Healing happens when hurts are shared in the right place with the right people. Sharing your story also gives other hope and courage that their pain is affirmed and their healing is possible. Sharing really is a prevailing matter, not only for you, but also for others.

Sharing your successes, as well as your failures, creates connections and communities that foster health and happiness. This is true for couples, families, churches and businesses. Sharing improves the connection that you have with others and fosters loving, lasting relationships. These connections provide the support that helps others to navigate through their pain and hurt.

Sharing Builds Better Communities

Communities cannot exist without each us sharing our gifts in the form of our time, talents and treasures. Have you taken the time to really think about the fact that your community needs you? We need your energy and that special gift that only you can offer the world. Without you, your community cannot be all that it is meant to be. This season, take some time to share.

You have information and experiences that your friends, neighbors and community needs. There are organizations that need your time, talent and treasures. When we fail to show up and serve, our communities, our friends and neighbors suffer. We rise together and we fall together.

You are a vital piece to making your world a happier and healthier place to live. In order to be more powerful than any opposing force, recognize that sharing is a prevailing matter. Give your world the gift of sharing your story, your gifts and your self! Find out how you can prevail at www.prevailingmatters.com