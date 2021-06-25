Tirlena Lugo of TAL Habitats: “I encourage people to buy plants!”

I wish someone would have sat me down and explained that you can apply for the LLC all on your own. While I knew this, in the back of my mind I did not feel confident enough in my skills and got the license through an online vender.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tirlena Lugo, founder of TAL Habitats. A woman of Hispanic descent raised in Brooklyn, NY, Tirlena has dedicated the last 14 years of her life to the medical industry. COVID came with a wrath in 2020 and forced her to reevaluate the path she was on, and she ultimately decided she needed to make a big life change and do something that truly moved her and spoke to her soul.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I cannot say I had a happy childhood. However, I believe my childhood is the source of my strength and endurance today. My parents and I came to America in February 1996. I was five years old and terrified of flying; I was a country girl that didn’t know a lick of English. New York City felt large and overcrowded, and people were not nearly as friendly as the country folk back home. I was not the only one struggling with the change; it took a great toll on all of us. At that time my parents found great solace in the Jehovah’s Witness faith which often preys on poor immigrant families with little education and other general hardships. I spent my life in the service of the church: a church which didn’t allow me to make friends with anyone that was outside of it. I spent the greater part of my existence in a form of self-created isolation because of fear of “contamination” from the outside world.

I lived in a male ran society which made me believe that I must always be subservient to a man, even if he was wrong, as the man was the head of the family and ultimately knew best. I was taught that I would never achieve anything without a man by my side, leading me by the hand like a child because my brain was smaller than a man’s. To everyone’s discomfort I was always outspoken. I was often marked as the “crazy sister” for speaking my mind and daring to have an opinion on things or because I simply didn’t find certain things as bad as they painted them to be in the church. At one point one of the elders (what they call pastors) told my father, “Your daughter needs to marry a man that will make her shut up.” My father agreed.

I was extremely artistic and full of life. I wanted to sing, dance, act, and create art, but my parents were warned by the elders to not let me participate in any activity outside of the church, as it was sure to make me stray from “the truth.” Additionally, they felt that I should dedicate my talents to the church, not for my personal, emotional and creative enrichment. Due to this lack of artistic expression, I struggled with symptoms of depression as early as seven years old. I went through a lot of hardships and eventually escaped at the age of 25.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Actually, I just woke up and decided that I didn’t want to feel like that anymore, or ever again. So, I changed. Just like that” -Author Unknown

This is my favorite life quote because it is the embodiment of decisive action. Life is about taking measured steps that advance you from point A to B. Humans are just not meant to be stagnant in any areas of life. What is the biggest catalyst for change? The discomfort brought upon by life circumstances such as career discontent, bad relationships, and unnecessary and useless struggling. At every point in my life where I have felt emotional distress, I have made choices to get myself out and never allowed myself or anyone to make me feel that exact same way again. It is that simple and that hard, and that valuable: If you do not like it, change it.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The most important piece of literature that graced my hands was the book Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. I encourage every woman to read this book as it highlights the true nature of woman, who she was designed to be in relation to mankind and how she has been suppressed due to years of patriarchy. This book is a collection of stories about the “Wild Woman Architype” or the “Loba” (She-wolf in Spanish).

The one tale from the book that resonated with me the most was the story of a woman whose only dream was to wear her Sunday best and ride the train across the country. Sounds like a small dream, right? Not much to it, but it meant the world to her. However, instead of figuring out a way to fulfill her dream, she gave up on it without even trying. She married a farmer who didn’t have those same ambitions, he was content with tending to his crops, lived simply, and would never take vacations, let alone go on a cross country train ride. She had kids with him that she raised and took care of diligently until they left the house to start lives and families of their own. It was at this point that she realized she had never chased her dreams. She never took that train ride because everyone else’s needs and wants always superseded her own. Not that taking care of her husband and kids was a bad thing, but she forgot about her own ambitions as a woman in the process. One day, the woman cleaned her house from top to bottom, put on her Sunday best, sat in her living room, and shot herself in the head.

While this is a little extreme, it made me think about all the things I wanted in my life and how I was being held back by the society that I was in. The thought of waking up one morning and realizing that I had not reached for my dreams of education and my ambitions of progress were the equivalent of death to me. I wouldn’t have to shoot myself like the woman, I’d already be dead emotionally. I understood that if I did not make the changes I needed to make when my gut and inner “loba” wanted to do them, I would be doing a disservice to the women in my bloodline who had also been silenced and belittled by men. I think of this woman every time I feel desperate for change and growth in my life. I think of her and I act on my dreams, aspirations, and goals.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I started working in the medical field at the age of 16. I put on my most professional black dress, slicked back my hair in an immaculate bun, printed various copies of my resume and told my parents, “I am going out to apply for jobs!” I knew I wanted to work in neat places, so I applied to medical offices and jewelry shops only. I ended up getting a job at an Optical. I learned about eyewear prescriptions from the optometrists, what they meant, and how to transcribe the prescriptions if the patients wanted a copy for their personal records. From the technicians I learned the importance of eyewear frame as they were not only a fashion item but aided in the comfort (or discomfort) of the prescription within the frame. I ended up working in the optical business until the age of 21. During that time period, I went to school for medical coding, which helped me get my first job at a large hospital.

I loved working at the hospital. I felt that I was truly helping my community and that my true calling in life was being fulfilled. Though my job didn’t involve direct patient contact, if I was in the hallway, I would ask patients if they needed help finding their doctor’s office, the cafeteria, or anything else. I just loved being in a place that allowed me the opportunity to meet different people and show them genuine kindness. Due to this amazing feeling, I remained in the healthcare industry from the age of 16 until today, at the age of 30.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Though I walked away from the church in 2015, the teachings of the church laid heavy in my heart and mind. Though I genuinely felt I was a good person at heart, I felt guilty and worried I no longer had God’s favor and, thus, lost my chance at “salvation.” I was brainwashed into thinking I was the bad one and deserved to suffer forever. It wasn’t until 2020 when COVID hit and life slowed down drastically, and I was working 100 percent remote, that I had a lot of time to analyze my childhood and later parts of my adulthood. I did research on the church’s history and found out it was largely based on incorrect applications of bible teachings. I also realized that I was not the only one who suffered because of these false teachings and that this “religion” was really, in its fullest essence, a cult. Finding this out made me understand that I had lived a great part of my life in a lie. I felt lost and during this hurricane of emotions that came forth, I decided to find myself in an art medium I always loved and greatly admired: interior design. Afterall, art had been my go-to since I was little, and now I had no one to stop me. So, there I was mid-pandemic having a business goal but not having an idea of where to start.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

When I started looking into starting my own interior design firm, I called the Rockland Small Business Development Center for guidance. They spoke to me about a great initiative sponsored by the Westchester County Office of Economic Development called Launch1000, which aimed to start 1,000 new businesses in Westchester County, New York. This program was developed by a woman who is a “Loba” herself named Pam Hoelzle. Her passion in life is to mentor those starting their own businesses through modules which help you develop a successful business plan. The first step of the program makes you think about what you are truly passionate about, as in, what will make you feel as if you had spent every moment of your life fulfilling your purpose. Pam calls this “Your Sweet Spot.” By the end of that phase of the program I got my big “Aha Moment.” I realized I did not just want to start an interior design business, I wanted to form an interior design business that gives back the community by aiding women who have been victims of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and work trafficking situations, who are leaving shelters and need furniture and basic household items for their homes.

As this was something I struggled to afford once I was on my own, I understood these women’s pain in a way that most do not. I know what it is like to have to take out a credit card to afford a bathroom curtain, window curtains, silverware, pots, and other basic home essentials that other people take for granted. I have been there; I understand. With this business plan I will be using my talent to help women who are alone, scared, broke, and having to start from scratch in the most dignified of manner.

How are things going with this new initiative?

So far, I am going through the phases of the Launch1000 business program at a diligent pace. However, the goal is not to rush from phase to phase but to truly learn how to engage with your future clients through an investigative process. So far, I have learned what people like and dislike from their past experiences with interior designers so I can learn what mistakes not to make myself. I also found out that people are quite receptive of the idea of giving back to charity, especially when it doesn’t cost them any extra. It makes for a good feeling all around that perhaps wouldn’t have been there otherwise. I am in the process of creating a business prototype which I will show to potential clients soon and though I am a bit nervous, I look forward to the outcome!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people in my life that have been God sent. However, I would have to say that one of my biggest life influences has been my mentor and best friend Jeffrey Boesch. He is the CEO of Glass Block of America. I have known Jeff since before I left the religion. He has been the one constant person in my life. The one that cared enough to help me when I had to start over from nothing; struggling with $9 dollars in my pocket on a Monday when I wouldn’t get paid till the following Friday. He is also one of the big reasons I love construction and design so much.

Throughout the years, Jeffrey has believed in me and my abilities so much that he has taken me to business meetings with foremen, private client meetings of high caliber, and countless job sites all over America. In the process, he’s taught me invaluable lessons on character, business mindset, focus, tenacity, and grit. At many points he encouraged me to reach for my dreams to be an interior designer, but I felt that I had dedicated so much time to the medical field that it did not make sense for me to start all over again in something else, even though I loved it. When I told him about my decision to change my career, he was one of my greatest cheerleaders and offered me as much guidance and support. Everyone deserves a person like Jeff in their lives. To say I could have survived all my life hurdles without him would be to say that I would have survived in the middle of an ocean storm without a rescue team to save me; Impossible and unfathomable.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

For me, I do not have one specific story per say. However, I have found this journey quite holistic in nature and I think that has been the most interesting aspect of my journey thus far. I always heard that the universe listens to your goals: that once you state your purpose and show it your determination it sets a pathway for you to achieve those plans. Since the start of my pivot, each conversation I have leads me closer to my purpose. As I mentioned, I had a dream but did not have a clue where to start. My mentor suggested I call the Rockland Small Business Development Center which told me about the Launch1000 program and from there I have been meeting people who have added so much to my business goals and plans without even knowing or trying. It’s almost like I am being wonderfully guided through this amazing journey. I have sat and analyzed it and cried at how wonderful this whole experience has been. I am not saying that it hasn’t been hard because TRUST ME I’ve had terrible days and even weeks where it feels like I am hitting nothing but rocks and hard places. But then something happens to guide me out of them every single time. In all honesty, the most interesting part of this pivot has been the journey itself.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish I would have known:

I wish someone would have sat me down and explained that you can apply for the LLC all on your own. While I knew this, in the back of my mind I did not feel confident enough in my skills and got the license through an online vender. It cost me almost $1,000 to go this route. I would have saved myself a lot of money if I would have done it myself. However, I would have spent a lot more time doing it because of all the paperwork I would have to fill out. I guess its more about what you are willing to give up. If time is a factor, then it is worth it to pay someone else to do it. However, if you have the time, it is completely okay to apply for the LLC yourself and there are tons of amazing YouTube videos tutorials to help you do so. Don’t be afraid! I was extremely nervous about talking to clients because I felt that my lack of prior experience would scare them off. I was new to interior design and had nothing to show but my good eye for style and my passion for the craft. However, I have come across so many people that are willing to work with someone starting off in the field. Many did not find what I perceived to to be a problem, a problem at all. My lesson from this is to not let your inexperience make you believe you are incapable. Believe in yourself and you can do it! When I decided to start my business, I was ready to hit to floor running even though I had no idea about the business side of the interior design field. If I would have tried to do so all on my own, I would have failed. It is important to ask for help. Reaching out to the Small Business Bureau and the local Office of Economic Development is free and could provide you with tons of priceless information. It is in their best interest to help you succeed because they understand that businesses provide jobs and help the economy. If it were not for the team that worked with me, I would not be as far as I am today. I would have made poor decisions from the beginning that would have cost a lot of money and I would have had to fall on my face quite a number of times. I suggest that if you are in doubt or even if you aren’t to reach out to them. There is always something to add and something new to learn that will help with your business! One of the things the Launch1000 program has taught me is to do as much as I can on the “power of broke.” This means that before you spend your hard-earned money, think if there is a way you can do the same thing, or accomplish the same task, for free. For example, I wanted to know what the biggest complaints were that people had about interior designers. I could have paid to join online forums to find out. However, I was challenged to be creative. I proceeded to ask everyone I knew if they had ever used an interior designer or if they knew of someone who had that would be willing to share their experience. I quickly had a ton of people that were willing to share or had friends that were willing to share their experience. It took weeks to populate as much data as I felt I needed to truly understand where others were falling short but, ultimately, I had enough evidence to prove which of my theories about interior designers were true and which were false. In the process I also learned about a lot of other issues that I would have never even thought of. All this important information I got without paying a dime. Lastly, this advice goes out specifically to all my fellow interior designers: Do not spend hours comparing your style to the style of other popular designers. You are your own person with your own unique style. Looking to other designers’ finished products may give you inspiration, but they also tend to make you forget who you are as an artist. I realized this when I was getting ready to redesign my own home with the purpose of advertising it on social media. I kept looking at designs for inspiration instead of looking for pieces that spoke to me directly. I started to feel insecure in my craft because I was losing my identity when comparing myself to them. The way to advance yourself in this field is through individuality. It is also the only way to survive in this competitive field. Give yourself and others the chance to get to know the real you by letting your individuality shine!

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I cannot say there is a secret to staying sane in midst of this pandemic, political madness, and social unrest. These times are hard and far more stressful than anyone could have possibly imagined. I think that the most important thing we need to remember is to be kind to ourselves and others. We need to remember that we are all doing our best and that there is no right or wrong way to go about things during these stressful times. What helps me keep my head above water is focusing my anxious energy into something positive such as my family and my business. Every time I feel overwhelmed, I go to the park with my family, video call my friends, or work diligently at my business. Sometimes just having something or someone outside of yourself to focus on helps you optimize your mental wellness.

Doing something physical also helps me a lot too. A lot of gyms are closed or are at limited capacity and may not be accepting new enrollment. However, doing workout videos at home and walking around your neighborhood are still options. I do this at least three times a week and I find that the days I exercise I sleep better, I am in a better mood, and I can give more mentally to both my family and business.

Lastly, I encourage people to buy plants! To see something growing that requires you to take care of it on a weekly basis gives you purpose. Midway through the pandemic my house looked like a forest! I kind of over did it and had to give a few away, but I loved every moment of picking out the perfect plant for me and taking care of it. I even started talking to the plants because I read that talking to your plants makes them grow larger and it does! My rubber plant grew so tall it hit my ceiling and I had to cut it down. I love every minute of nurturing my plants because it makes me so happy. If you notice recent interior design inspirations, plants are quite popular and its for this very reason: they make you happy! Who can’t use a little more happiness in these hard times? Buy plants!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to influence more entrepreneurs to create businesses that give back to their communities, not as an afterthought (“Now that I’ve made it big, I will give back”), but as a starting platform. The world was in pain before COVID, imagine how much more now? I did not think about this aspect when I thought of starting my interior design business, but after going through the first phase in the Launch1000 program I learned that to have a successful business I need to have more than just a financial drive propelling me forward. How was I going to do that? By proactively using my business to give back to a community I sympathized with immensely.

There are many people that need help all around us. I am sure we can all dig deep and pick a cause that moves us and that we wouldn’t mind giving back to. It takes all of us to make a better world and it starts by all of us taking small steps such as this one.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

It would the biggest honor and privilege to have lunch with the woman who I have been in awe of since her show Fixer-Upper first debut in 2013: Joanna Gaines. Joanna is much more than just an amazing one-of-a-kind interior designer, she is a present mother, a supportive wife, a loving daughter, a kind sister, and a loyal friend. She has the determination and focus that I strive for every single day of my life. She got started in interior design because of her passion for art and creating beautiful spaces, not because she had years of experience or schooling. She believed in herself and because she is such an amazing person all those around her believed in her as well. She helped me understand that a person’s home was not just a place where they slept, it is their oasis and when done right it’s their most treasured alcove in the world. She is the epitome of a “Loba” and having a conversation with her would be my biggest dream come true.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok @TALHabitats.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!