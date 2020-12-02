Due to the pandemic, people have to undergo many sufferings such as economic turmoil, loss of lives, health issues, and much more. Thus people have become tired of the present situation, not knowing what the future will unfold. According to some experts, there are ways to overcome the stress caused by the current situation. Despite all the pressure around, you can still lift your anxious mood and calm your senses. Many scientists have come up with tips that can help you overcome anxiety.

Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft suggested vital tips to relieve stress during the pandemic:

Divert your mind

It is difficult to repeatedly go through a topic that might bring in stress like global warming, pandemic, deforestation. You should avoid going through nerve-racking events by offering your mind some meaningful distraction. It can lower down your blood pressure.

Meditation

Although meditation has many benefits, you should understand that it does not apply to all. For some people, meditation might not bring about the desired results. Many people get a lot of peace by meditating daily.In the present situation, meditation may be useful for some people and may not be for others.

It is not easy to avoid stressful situations to provide peace to your mind, but you should work towards it. Due to the advantages of meditation, many people have made it a part of their daily routine. Some people require more powerful distraction than reflection to clear their minds during hard times.

Do not become too obsessive about staying happy

Everybody wants to stay happy, but you should not force it upon yourself. Too much getting into the pursuit of happiness might bring about reverse effects; instead, you should not focus on satisfaction but on the people around you who can bring you joy. If you focus too much on your happiness, it might lead to disconnection and isolation from the external world. If you keep thinking that you have to be happy, then on failure to bring in happiness, you might feel rejected and depressed. You need to understand that it is very typical to feel unhappy in crisis or stress, and there is nothing wrong with feeling disappointed.

Focus on strange things that can bring you happiness

Instead of spending more time trying to make yourself happy, you should focus on the tiny little things that can bring you joy. Your focus should be on positive psychology that suggests that people can improve their mood by focusing on small things around them each day. It would help if you thought about little things that have brought you happiness, and you can also recollect events that brought you joy in the past, says Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft. Reflecting on these events can also help you derive satisfaction.

Clean up your house

To avoid the build-up of negative thoughts while you get quarantined, you must utilize this opportunity to clean your house of unnecessary things. Cleaning your home has a lot of benefits. If your house is cluttered, you will lose focus in your career and even your personal life. A tidy house will save you time and help you do your task in a much organized manner. A messy bedroom will bring about sleeping problems, and a messy kitchen will help you make poor dietary choices.

Hence, you should limit social media consumption, which is all about the present crisis. There is no harm in staying connected with your friends and acquaintances, but you should not let it affect your mental balance. Rather than focusing on the negative aspects, you should balance social media’s negativity with the positive side.