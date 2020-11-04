Tips to relieve Post-traumatic stress

For most people who are in a car accident, the overwhelming feelings go away over time. However, sometimes those feelings don’t go away or are accentuated, and they can change the way you act and think. Strong feelings that linger for a long time and interfere with daily activities are signs of PTSD. If you have post-traumatic stress disorder after a car accident, Kiana Cruz a personal injury attorney from Sutliff Stout would be the best choice to get help, you may have any of the following problems:

A general and continuous feeling of restlessness.

Anxiety when driving or riding in vehicles.

Refusing to have medical tests or procedures.

Irritability, or excessive worry or anger.

Nightmares or trouble sleeping.

Feeling that you are not connected to other events or people.

Continual memories of the accident that you cannot stop or control.

Path to greater wellness

There are steps you can take to manage your feelings after an accident.

Talk to friends, family, or a therapist. Talk about the details of the accident. Tell what you thought, felt and did at the time of the accident and in the days after. Stay active. Exercise often. Do activities that will not interfere with injuries you may have suffered during the accident. Your GP can help you determine which activities are safe. Follow up with your GP. Your doctor can refer you to other medical professionals if necessary. He can monitor your recovery and prescribe any medications you need. You can also refer you to a mental health specialist or therapist to help you work on your feelings. Try to go back to your daily activities and routines. Following a traffic accident, many people can limit their activities. It is important to resume normal activities. Even if you feel uncomfortable or scared at first, it is part of the healing process. Learn to drive defensively. Driving or riding in a car can be difficult after an accident.Always drive carefully, wear your seat belt, and avoid distractions while driving, such as eating, talking on the phone, or texting. Avoid driving if you are tired. Never drive if you have taken alcohol, drugs, or medications that affect your ability to make decisions.

Aspects to consider

Some risk factors can increase your chances of post-traumatic stress disorder after a car accident. These are as follows:

Having suffered a previous traumatic event. Some examples are a rape, attack, terrorist attack, another traffic accident, or a natural disaster.

Work in emergency services for traumatic events. For example, being a policeman, firefighter, or rescuer.

Have depression, anxiety, or another underlying mental disorder.

That there has been a risk of life.

That there have been injuries in the accident.

The degree of support received after the accident.

Sometimes being the protagonist of a car accident can cause anxiety or depression. Call your GP right away if you have any of the following symptoms.