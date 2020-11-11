The World Health Organization (WHO) states that: “Work stress is the reaction that an individual may have to work demands and pressures that do not match their knowledge and abilities, and that test their ability to cope with the situation. ” It is also known as occupational burnout or burnout syndrome and, although it is a very common tension, if the stress of work is not managed properly, it can lead to poor sleeping and eating habits, as well as problems in our personal life for not learning to separate the problems in each area.

We suggest keeping the following in mind to minimize the impact of work stress on the most important relationships such as family and friends:

1. ORGANIZE HOURS AND WORKSPACES

Work in the office or in a place that is exclusive for your work and, preferably, does not keep a lot of things on your desk to avoid distractions and improve your concentration.

Go for a walk during your break and clear your mind.

Plan your tasks so that they don’t pile up.

Leave work at the office.

Dedicate specific time and hours to your family and friends.

If you work at home, do not take the computer to bed or the sofa, work in the study or in the dining room.

2. EXPLORE YOUR INTERESTS AND TAKE TIME FOR YOU

Go have a quiet coffee.

Listen to the sounds of nature.

Read books or articles about topics that you like.

Take courses to block your problems and focus on activities that bring you to balance in your life, such as dancing, cooking, origami, painting, music, etc.

Play cards with your family or friends.

Finally, we recommend choosing a job near the Vinyl windows; people who have windows in their office are more physically active and sleep better. However, if your desk only hits a wall or cubicle, have a photo or painting of open space in view to broadening your horizons.

3. CHANGE YOUR HABITS WITH MOBILE DEVICES

Have a cell phone exclusively for work and another for personal life, if possible.

Leave your business cell phone at the office overnight or on the weekend to disconnect from your work life.

Don’t check your e-mail a couple of hours before going to bed.

On vacation check your cell phone only in exceptional cases.

4. DEVELOP HABITS TO RELAX

If you can, take relaxing routes home. Even if it is impossible to flee from traffic in your city, roads with green areas can save you tension.

Listen to music or news.

Do exercise. Sport will make you release endorphins and sleep better.

Meditate or practice yoga.

5. ESTABLISH A GOOD SUPPORT NETWORK

Develop a support network of friends or advisers, because it is proven that social support works by preventing or reducing stress. However, it is recommended that your network be made up of people other than your spouse or partners.