Tips to manage your stress levels as a business owner

Few things are more stressful than pouring your hard-earned time, money, blood, sweat, and tears into your own business venture. It’s a risk that could literally make or break people’s nest eggs and future dreams. The same type of confident person who is willing to risk it all in order to pursue his passions and become his own boss is the same person who is likely to have trouble distancing themselves occasionally. This is exactly when the stress of this kind of lifestyle might catch up to them. Studies repeatedly show that stress has a direct impact on a person’s physical state which is why it’s so important to find ways to manage your stress levels.

One good tip when problems arise is to reframe your thinking and steer your focus towards the positive. Issues are going to arise every day whether it’s with staffing, inventory, maintenance, or profit margins. Life is unavoidable and rough patches will undoubtedly occur, but the way you look at them is what’s going to determine your stress levels. Framing things in the form of “it could always be worse” is a good way to have gratitude about what didn’t happen. Another good tip is to distract yourself from the stress by reminding yourself how far you’ve come or by comparing yourself to others who aren’t doing as well.

Another thing that is easily put on the back burner in times of high stress is self-care. They may not seem related, but taking care of your basic essential needs like practicing good hygiene, eating properly, and sleeping well lies at the core of our hierarchy of needs. If we don’t meet these basic requirements, human beings can’t perform higher functions well or do efficient problem-solving or decision-making. Sleep is especially important. It might be difficult but you should try to now bring your work home with you Many successful executives say they purge their brains each evening by writing down thoughts and ideas and plans for the next day, then they can sleep peacefully.

Make time each day to take a stress break, even if it’s just for a few minutes. Take a mental vacation from your day and just relax. Deep, paced breathing exercises and mindful meditation are extremely helpful at giving you the space you need in order to re-focus and relax.

Short- and long-term goals can be very satisfying and effective. To begin, make a small to-do list and then experience the satisfaction of crossing things off. Then build your way up to a larger list.