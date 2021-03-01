Tips to Increasing the productivity of your employees remotely

The unprecedented change within the workplace culture due to the epidemic is rapidly increasing employee burnout, which in the past has been a common symptom associated with a dynamic, dynamic and challenging workplace.

Intermittent zoom calls, extended work hours, a commitment to spending time with family are some of the problems that add to burnout, as well as close deadlines and constant work pressure. According to the recent Gallup report, Employee Burnout: Causes and Cures, 76% of employees experience at least occasional burnout at work, and 28% say they burn “very often” or “always” at work. Go.

This pattern demands a break and comes only from an inexperienced leadership team who understands and supports the well-being of their team.

It is not an unsolved puzzle that burnout in the workplace primarily arises from overwork and sometimes the traditional thinking for dealing with burnout is far from working fewer hours, taking longer breaks, or maybe even on a job. sick day, just to bloom. But here’s the bigger question: Is overwork leading to burnout for your employees?

Here’s the harsh reality: the number of hours an employee has to work each week has little to do with it. Most important, according to Gallup, is how people affect their workload, as they are affected by work hours such as burnout.

Leadership is the most important



As a leader, how can you boost employee engagement and productivity at a time when you may not be physically present for your employees?

Leaders are responsible for defending their employees against unfair treatment in the workplace; Clearly report related issues and provide timely support. Additionally, when it comes to resource allocation and workload management for internal stakeholders, leaders must advocate and collaborate with their team members. As such, you can easily support your employees at once without overloading those commitments when they are likely to spend your time with family.

Employees work harder when they feel empowered, motivated, and encouraged in their work, which in turn makes their job significantly less stressful and valuable.

Show your team that you trust them, because employee burnout isn’t causing micromanagement to do its job. If you trusted them before the epidemic, you must also trust them. If you are a good leader in getting the best out of your employees, give them time and resources and wait for them to work their magic. Because Rome was not built in a day and a large production required time and effort.

As a leader, you should not see yourself as a savior. Employees don’t need a savior, they need a partner. Build your own empire and let them become their own superheroes. Do the job that you make fun of them because once they find out there is no interesting way, they are there. And the day you achieve it with your employees will be marked in history, the day you succeeded as a leader!