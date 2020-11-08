Tips to Increase Immunity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

keep fit in quarantine – tips!

The cold season, the 22nd wave of the coronavirus and the dark sky above are in full swing. More and more I want to cancel plans, lie at home on the sofa under a blanket and have hot tea with treats. To avoid the unpleasant consequences of such a lifestyle for figure and health, I propose to adopt a series of rules. They will help you overcome the sadness of autumn and stay alert and active.

Supplement your diet with vitamins

In the fall, it appears that the body is constantly deficient in vitamins. And if you buy a lot of colorful pots and eat fish oil for lunch, your mood will be on top and your immunity will be stronger than in summer. But vitamins and minerals are already found in what we eat. The right diet is the key to strong immunity and vigor.

VITAMIN C – sauerkraut, kiwi, citrus, rosehip.

VITAMIN E – nuts, liver and vegetable oil.

SELENIUM, MAGNESIUM AND ZINC – eggs, poultry, seafood, fish, whole grain bread.

BETA CAROTENO – Spinach and Carrots.

POLYPHENOLS (immunostimulants that protect against viruses) – 2 tablespoons of olive oil per day.

Intestinal microflora is also associated with immunity. The healthier you are, the stronger your immunity. FERMENTED DAIRY PRODUCTS help to normalize the functioning of the intestine: fermented boiled milk, homemade cottage cheese, Greek yogurt without additives. It is better to choose agricultural products without additives.

The three honorable leaders among the healthy sweets in the fall are PUMPKIN, PERSPECTIVES AND GRAPES. Pumpkin There are 4-5 times more carotenoids than in carrots, there are vitamins C, E, K and almost all vitamins Group B. Persimmons are saturated with iron and iodine, strengthening the lungs. And grapes are rich in vitamin C and fiber.

Do not forget that there is a lot of sugar in persimmons and grapes and starch in the pumpkin. Do not lean on them on a diet or if there are problems with blood glucose levels. It is best to combine these products with something protein: meat, cottage cheese, vegetables.

Try to be more active

When the rain is drizzling and the wind howling, it is very difficult to force yourself to walk and take the prescribed 10,000 steps. The main thing to remember is that people get sick from lack of movement. You can argue against that and spend money on doctors, or you can buy a treadmill and walk on it.

Don’t force yourself to do things like running in the rain at seven in the morning. If you’ve played sports before, keep going at the same pace. If even the word “sport” is colic, start with short exercises. For example, do push-ups or squats when you feel like you are falling asleep.

Do not be afraid of carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are an energy source.They are necessary to move and think clearly: the brain alone consumes more than 300 kcal of carbohydrates per day. If we deprive ourselves of carbohydrates, we disturb the balance that constitutes good health.

When we eat carbohydrates, our body breaks them down into simple sugars called glucose. When glucose levels rise, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin. It is necessary to supply blood glucose to cells, where it is used as an energy source.

No carbs → no glucose → no energy.

When we eat carbohydrates, especially sweets, our mood and performance improve. If we are sad and lazy, the best way is to eat carbohydrates. But remember the sense of proportion: if you eat too much carbohydrate, there will be too much glucose in your blood and your pancreas will start to produce more and more insulin. Excess insulin in the blood drastically lowers glucose levels, which causes a breakdown and the need to absorb even more carbohydrates.

Choose slow carbohydrates – those that break down more slowly and provide more energy: cereals, cereals, whole grains. Vegetables and fruits are also rich in carbohydrates, so it is worthwhile to eat a varied diet. In this way, you keep your appetite under control and supply yourself with all macro and micronutrients.

Drink delicious tea

We are used to drinking tea with some kind of dessert. In the fall, I mainly want to chew croissants and sweets. And we chew, and we get stressed when we see cellulite on the thighs.

I was once helped by a colleague’s advice to buy different fruit teas and thus replace unhealthy sweets. Nothing terrible will happen with one dessert a week, but it’s definitely not worth making it a daily event. Otherwise, the blues motif will not be in the fall.

Relax

Sometimes we really drive a lot, reach, run, we want to be super helpful and efficient. If we miss a workout, the neurosis begins. If things don’t go according to plan, psychosis occurs.

To normalize the functioning of the nervous system, it is important to relax sometimes. We already live in a state of constant stress. Sometimes the body beeps in desperate “wait, stop!” And if you don’t hear this signal in time, you could fall with the disease.

Autumn is a great reason to go to a spa salon and be alone with your thoughts for 2 to 3 hours.

Sleep 7-9 hours

If you sleep less than six hours, the chance of getting ARVI is much greater. While we sleep, the body recovers: an immune memory is formed – an archive of all foreign agents.

If you reduce your sleep time, your body will not have time to take all pests into account and may lose viruses. Therefore, sleep is the best friend not only of those who are losing weight and balancing, but also of those for whom health is important.

Sleep requirements for adults are 7 to 9 hours, for teenagers – 8 to 10 hours, for children – 14 hours.

It gets dark outside the window and you can go to bed early. Try watching your TV and smartphone screen an hour before bed. You will fall asleep faster and sleep better, and in the morning you will wake up cheerful, not overwhelmed.

When the sun rises only at eight in the morning, and yet behind the clouds, it is more difficult to wake up to work and study. The problem, of course, is the lack of sleep: we fall asleep later and don’t get enough sleep, and then we wake up with the sharp ringing of the alarm clock and walk broken all day.

Check

Autumn is the time to check your health.The flu and cold season is already coming, it is better to enter prepared. I advise you to do a medical exam and get tested. Pay special attention to these:

COMPLETE HEMOGRAM – will help to identify possible dysfunctions in the body and to act in time;

– will help to identify possible dysfunctions in the body and to act in time; BLOOD BIOCHEMISTRY – will show you if your internal organs and metabolism are in order, if you have enough trace elements;

– will show you if your internal organs and metabolism are in order, if you have enough trace elements; THE LEVEL OF VITAMIN D – its lack is traditionally found in middle-income residents in autumn and winter;

– its lack is traditionally found in middle-income residents in autumn and winter; TOTAL PROTEIN ANALYSIS – all connective tissue suffers from a lack of protein, it is good to know if there is enough in the body, even if you don’t go to the gym.

To avoid being depressed, try the whole October