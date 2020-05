This WHO offers quick tips for parents focused on the topics of:

Planning one-on-one time

Staying positive

Creating a daily routine

Avoiding bad behavior

Managing stress

Talking about COVID-19

The page offers other useful resources, such as a Listen to Stories link (https://www.internationalpublishers.org/covid-reaction/168-covid-19/965-ipa-who-unicef-launch-read-the-world), where popular children’s authors read excerpts from their books.