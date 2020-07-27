Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips To Help Make Getting Your Kid To Bed Easier

One of the biggest struggles of being a parent is getting your kids to bed, and doing it on time. Pretty much every parent has to address these concerns at one point or another when raising a child, and the challenge can be different depending on the age of the child, or how many children […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

One of the biggest struggles of being a parent is getting your kids to bed, and doing it on time. Pretty much every parent has to address these concerns at one point or another when raising a child, and the challenge can be different depending on the age of the child, or how many children you may have. Children require more sleep than adults do, but for some reason tend to resist it more than any other age group. If kids don’t get enough sleep, not only do they suffer but everyone in the household tends to suffer. In order to avoid that, here are a few tips that might help make bedtime less of a nightmare.

Start A Routine

One of the best ways to make bedtime less stressful for both the child and the parents is to start a nightly routine. Having structure does great things for children, as it gives them a feeling of security. Kids work great on what they know and sometimes have a fear of the unknown. You may want to start by ending screen time 30 minutes or an hour before they lay down for bed, or by dimming the lights around the house as a way of showing them the day is nearly over. Typical bedtime routines tend to include taking a bath and putting on pajamas, followed by brushing their teeth. Many parents choose to then sit with their children while they lay in bed, possibly reading them a story or listening to music with them. These routines can work wonders and can be adjusted based on what works best for each family.

Avoid Food and Caffeine Before Bedtime

Avoiding food and drink intake right before bed is another great tactic to help make bedtime easier. Some parents choose to let their children have a soda, which is fine, but it’s all about when they choose to do this. It may be fine to give them a soda right after school, but try to avoid giving them anything caffeinated or sugary anywhere within 3 hours of when you put them to bed. It’s also smart to avoid heavy meals right before bed. If your child is hungry right before bedtime, give them something light such as crackers or fresh fruit.

Sleep Environment

A very important aspect of helping your child sleep is making sure they’re in the appropriate environment. This can include your child’s bedroom but also involve your entire household. Their room should be quiet and dark, but it can also be a good idea to get a nightlight or some sort of dim light for comfort, as many young children appreciate that. You’ll also want to make sure the rest of the house stays relatively quiet, as well as not having any bright lights on directly outside their room in order to give them a feeling of everyone being in bed, even if you’re not. It can be a great idea to get some sort of noise machine to drown out any other noises in the house while also providing some sort of constant white noise. This can be a speaker that produces peaceful sounds, like rain or the sound of the ocean, or perhaps something as simple as a fan.

This article was originally published on https://aaronparthemer.net/

    Aaron Parthemer, Founder & President at PMG Private CFO Services

    Based in Fort Lauderdale, Aaron Parthemer is dedicated to his career in finance, his wonderful family, and his faith-based journey. The Founder & President of PMG Private CFO Services, Aaron has the pleasure of working alongside prominent athletes — namely those who play for the NFL. In this capacity, Aaron ensures each client's tax filings are accurate and legal, and assists them in making large investments. Outside of his work, Aaron maintains a mentor-mentee relationship with a local Deacon, and enjoys spending time with his wife and their son, Aaron Jr. To learn more, be sure to visit his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Parents Everywhere Are Dreading This Weekend

    by Christine A Stevens
    Courtesy of Africa Studio/Shutterstock
    Sleep Well//

    4 Secrets to a Calm Family Bedtime Routine

    by Elaine Lipworth (Sponsored By Sleep Number)
    Community//

    4 Ways a Bedtime Routine Can Help in Supporting Children With Autism

    by Colleen Marchi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.