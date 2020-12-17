Tips To Get A Virtual Date on Tinder for Over 50 During Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 has been there for quite a long time and it actually affected the way people dating a lot. As the pandemic rages on, more senior people are having the anxiety of missed opportunities. In fact, the desire for human connection and a significant other hasn’t waned during the pandemic but may have increased, especially for senior people. Here we are to provide some tips for singles over the age of 50 to get a virtual date during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Move the meetups online

Online virtual dating is obviously the best option during this phase. If you have used dating sites or apps, you know that most of them work on the same principle: you look at a picture and if you like it swipe right. If you don’t like it, swipe left. There is no way you will find love online if you are always being swept left. Due to this, you should strive to be swept right so that you can get a match and hopefully get a date. And senior dating app also follows the same rule. And most of them work just like Tinder for seniors. To help you out, here are tips on how to increase your chances of being swept right:

Have a killer profile photo

As much as people will tell you that looks don’t matter, they are wrong. We are living in a materialistic society and how you look greatly determines how people treat you. It’s even worse on the dating apps where people make the decision on whether they would be interested in you depending on how you look. Even if you aren’t good to look at, you can increase your chances of being swept right by taking great photos and editing them. You should get a professional to take your photos or ask a friend with a good camera to help you out.

When posting the photos in your profile include at least 5 of them that are a mix of head and body shots. You shouldn’t include bar shots, pets, cars, sunglasses, selfies, or nudes. You can include one or two photos with your friends (to show that you are social) but you shouldn’t go overboard with it.

Have a short profile

I’m sure you have heard that your online dating profile is like your resume. While this is true, no one has the time to read a full page about you. When creating your profile, keep it short and ensure that it includes all the information you deem necessary. You can mention where you are from, what you believe in, your interests, and the person you are looking for.

Many people rarely tell their flaws online but this shouldn’t be you. We are humans and no one is perfect. To appear interesting, you should mention one or two of your imperfections, but make them fun. For example, if you are bad at singing, you can mention how bad you are at Karaoke. If you feel that you watch movies more than its deemed normal, mention how addicted you are to your favorite movie.

If you are daring and comfortable with it, you should take a short video mentioning a few things in your profile. You shouldn’t be too serious when doing it—do it in a fun way so that people see that you are an interesting person to be with.

Conclusion

These are some of the things you need to do in order to increase your chances of getting swept right. When you get swept by someone you like, don’t delay in starting the conversation. But remember, keep safe is the no.1 rule during this special time. You can make your connections safely online with the most up to date technology on those online dating sites. Communicate through the site to get to know each other better. It’s time we make it slow like we used to do. You can make your real first date offline with the one when the time is right.