Improving your health and developing healthier habits is surely a goal you have, but it is common to simply not know where to start. The summer season is the perfect time to start transforming your lifestyle and habits. There are a few simple things you can start doing right now to enhance your well-being.

Watch What’s In Your Food

Food preservatives are a common topic of debate among those trying to determine the overall health and safety of different foods. Some of the common dangers of the bad food preservatives include diarrhea and nausea. However, it may be more severe for some people. Research has shown that allergic reactions and asthma are possible with preservative chemicals, such as nitrites, sulfites and nitrates. Other preservatives to avoid include:

• Monosodium glutamate

• BHA and BHT

• Potassium bromate

• Sulfur dioxide

There are a number of natural food preservatives that are a better choice. Some of the most common include carrageenan, salt, lemon juice, rosemary extract, sugar and vinegar. Using natural preservatives allows for improved safety, therapeutic efficacy, general health and preservation of substances.

If you are trying to lose some of your quarantine weight this summer, you could look into Proplant Complete Shake reviews to see if that’s something you would be interested in, in replace of a full-course meal. Take advantage of all the healthy fruits that are now in season and replace fruit with chips as a healthy snack substitute.

Staying Active with All Ages

Getting physical activity most days of the week for at least 30 minutes each time is the general recommendation for optimal health. When you can get the whole family involved, it not only becomes a healthy activity, but also one that allows for better family bonding. Consider the physical abilities of those present and determine an activity that everyone can enjoy. Some choices that usually are all ages friendly include swimming, playing catch and going for a walk.

Getting Adequate Sleep

Every person needs adequate sleep to be as healthy as possible. When you are not getting enough sleep, you are at a higher risk for accidents related to drowsiness and slowed reaction time and it is harder to learn, think and focus. It might also heighten your risk of various physical ailments, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, fertility issues and kidney disease. You should aim for about seven to nine hours each night.

Ensuring Sufficient Sun Protection

In the United States in 2018, it is estimated that approximately 178,560 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed. The right sunscreen is your most effective tool against melanoma and other types of skin cancer. Ideally you want a product that offers broad-spectrum protection and has an SPF of at least 30. When you are swimming or sweating, reapply your sunscreen every one to two hours to maintain sufficient protection. Protective clothing and limiting sun exposure between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm are also beneficial.

Stay Hydrated

While you can become dehydrated any time of the year, it is more common in the warm summer months. This is because you tend to sweat more, especially when you are active outdoors. When dehydration is mild, replacing the lost fluids is generally sufficient. However, in the more severe stages, it may require emergency medical treatment. The following are signs of dehydration:

• Extreme thirst

• Dark-colored urine

• Dizziness

• Less frequent urination

• Fatigue

• Confusion

Drinking water as your primary beverage is a relatively simple way to reduce the risk of dehydration. When you are active, be sure to drink more to make up for the lost fluids.

Be Mindful of Critters

The warm weather brings with it an array of critters that could pose a danger to your health. Which ones to be most vigilant about ultimately depends on where you live or visit during the summer. However, the common ones to be mindful of includes snakes, fleas, fire ants, tickets, bees, hornets, wasps, spiders and scorpions. Simply be aware of your surroundings and if you experience a critter-related bite, sting or injury, do not hesitate to be evaluated by a doctor if the effects are bothersome.

Start with one of these and then add others as you get more comfortable. This makes it easier to gradually change your life and habits without the process feeling overwhelming.