Tips To Cut Down On Professional And Personal Clutter

Glean insight into the best tips to cut down on professional and personal clutter during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, personal and workspaces are one and the same. Sometimes we may feel like both our professional and personal life are a mess. It’s normal to feel exhausted, especially after working on an overwhelming task. 

Our brains aren’t capable of splitting attention to several things at ago. They need to be at peace and organized for them to filter information and get work done. For our brains to think critically, we have to make space by getting rid of unnecessary stuff. 

For those looking to refocus, refresh and get their minds back on track, here are tips for decluttering your professional and personal life.

Declutter Physical Environment

When looking to make space in our minds, the first thing to do is to get rid of physical clutter. Having too much clutter in our living spaces signals to the brain that work is yet to be done.

Forget The Past

Most mental clutter is associated with past occurrences. Many people keep a lot of things in their minds. These things are often opportunities they missed, mistakes they made, past grievances, people they have hurt, and so on. 

People should make time to discard memories that hold them back. Judging our past does more harm than good.

Keep A Journal

Exhausted professionals should make a list of things that worry them the most. Expressing one’s feelings through writing eliminates negative thoughts and improves memory. Psychologists have it that the benefits of keeping a journal include freeing up our cognitive resources for essential mental activities. Putting your feelings into writing can help reduce depression and anxiety, as it’s a healthy outlet to get rid of disturbing emotions.

Share Your Emotions

We should talk to a friend, a colleague, or a counselor when we feel depressed. Sharing emotions is an excellent way of releasing negative emotions. It can help us view situations from a different perspective which can help us think critically and make informed decisions.

Limit News and Media Intake

The information we consume has a significant impact on our mental health. We spend hours scrolling online, watching viral videos, reading blogs, and emerging news. Consuming too much information clogs our brains, leading to stress and anxiety. Therefore, it’s prudent to limit information intake to declutter our minds.

    Lysa Catlin, Branch Manager at Summit Funding, Inc.

    Lysa Catlin is a second-generation mortgage banker who has worked in the industry for over a decade. Summit Funding, a customer-focused mortgage company, currently employs her as a Branch Manager. Lysa's origins and history are entwined with the sector; she grew up in a household where mortgage finance was the norm.

    Throughout high school and college, she worked at her mother's mortgage company. Lysa, on the other hand, took a different path, earning a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego. While she loved statistics and arithmetic, she realized something was missing after a year on the field. She missed the social contact that she couldn't get by working alone in a lab.

    Lysa, who has always been a problem solver, decided to combine her two worlds by working in the medical sales business. It wasn't long before she was handed charge of her own four-state region. Traveling was a bonus of the work, and Lysa liked the new experiences, but she discovered that she wanted to do it more in her own time, with her family.

    Lysa Catlin made the decision to join the family company at that point. She was hooked immediately. She enjoys being a part of people's milestones, whether it is the purchase of their first house or expanding their investment portfolio. Lysa's natural analytical and arithmetic abilities provide her with insight into market dynamics and give her an advantage over her competition

