Tips to Boost Overall Wellbeing During Work from Home – Eric Dalius

It will not be an exaggeration to say that life has turned more challenging for all, says Eric Dalius. The COVID-19 or coronavirus has transformed everything, and everyone needs to make adjustments to the new ways of working and living. Although we have some plus working from home like bidding adieu to commute yet feeling uncertainty, anxiety, boredom, and stress are completely normal.

Along with this, most people are worried about future job prospects and having to look after kids. Below are some tips that will help you during work from home and help you feel more productive as well as look after your mental health, especially in these challenging times.

Tips to Follow

EJ Dalius has shared some effective tips that will help to boost your overall well-being during work from home during this outbreak.

Do not be a Lone Worker, but a Home Worker- What is the key to not feel alone or isolated? Well, it is none other than communication. If your team or manager has not agreed on communication tools already, then try to find what will work for you. Do not have unnecessary communication lines open because this can be overwhelming and distracting. It is best to choose a few communication tools and use them to stay connected all through the day. Though the major part of the communication will revolve around work, you must begin and end the day with personal conversations to keep in touch with colleagues during remote working.

Maintain a Regular Routine- We all are creatures of different habits; thus, a daily schedule is crucial. The need of the hour is to set a schedule and stick to the same. For all those who are new to the work from home schedule, make it a point to adhere to the normal office routine. Get up, dress properly, and reach your table some minutes early in order to read emails and develop a regular task list. Your responsibilities may make you feel overwhelmed; if so, divide the day into several smaller tasks in order to focus on one thing at a time. After the work is completed, log off the PC or laptop, and pay attention to priorities and personal activities to prevent burnout and uphold a healthy work-life balance.

Comfortable Office Furniture- Doing your office work on a kitchen or dining table will stop you from maintaining the finest computing or writing position. An adjustable chair or desk will make a key difference in your posture. Though setting it right may be an extra cost initially, but this investment will be long-term, having a high ROI. After completing your task, you will relax and also spend some time with family. This is all your time, yet if you experience pain post a long day of work, this may impact your well-being. So, ensure to upgrade your workstation if you experience any such kind of unease. Try to get good quality furniture from reputable stores at pocket-friendly prices.

Keep Plants on your Work Table- Plants have become the new pets, and you must have heard about this already. Lately, this analogy is everywhere. Just as pets at home, plants too can bring a smile on your face, says Eric J Dalius, and also offer the chance to care and nurture for living entities and at the same time pave the way for extensive travels and the life of work that is extremely fast-paced. Plants have positive effects on our comfort, overall physical well-being, and happiness. They help purify the air and remove nasty pollutants, thus making the work station environment healthier and brighter. Besides, it has been proved that indoor plants work wonders in reducing blood pressure and stress and, above all, drive productivity. The usage of plants from an aesthetic perspective helps in adding softness, texture, and color into the homework area.

Focus on Mental Health- Tackling the social facet of social distancing is crucial. People have evolved by developing connections with one another. This is a time when we are all in the middle of a social recession and a health crisis. Limitation in human contact is related to anxiety and depression; thus, it is vital to make sure that your communication medium is open and that you keep interacting with others all through the day. The constant flow of news concerning the coronavirus can be really stressful and overwhelming. So, while keeping a tab on the ongoing pandemic, it is vital to stay updated, so at the same time is reducing the intake of news if this is causing distress. Suppose you experience troubling symptoms for a long look for expert mental healthcare for the best results.

Exercise Consistently- Leading a sedentary lifestyle will be your biggest setback if you are working from home during this pandemic. Inactivity for an extended period can result in some forms of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. So, you need to do exercise, at least moderate exercise daily, to keep away from productivity issues due to fatigue and be accompanied by a nutritious, healthy, and immunity-boosting diet. Fostering healthy habits either through online Yoga sessions or a mini gym at home will be an excellent means to ensure general well-being, along with the plus that it boosts your productivity.

Socialization-We should all communicate with others, and we are used to gossiping with colleagues and friends at the workplace. Since physical contact is not possible due to social distancing, most technology such as Skype, Zoom, or WhatsApp videos. Ensure that your only means of communication are not only through email. You can also try instant messaging systems to stop feeling isolated or lonely from work.

Maintain a Strong Immune System- The best way to keep healthy will be by washing hands thoroughly on a regular basis. Ensure that the bedtime routine is normal and avoid staying up late. Most importantly, keep a check on your diet. Consume foods that can boost your immunity.

Work from home may be tough, especially in a challenging situation such as the one we are currently experiencing. Try the aforementioned tips to boost your overall well-being during work from home.