Tips to Ace your Remote Job Interview

A remote job interview is similar to any other interview; the only difference is that you are doing it from the comfort of your own home. You must prepare for the big day, much as you would for every other interview. Preparing for a remote work interview may be difficult, but you’re up for the challenge. Simply plan it and work on any issues that could arise during the interview.

Remember, you passed the first round and you possess the credentials and expertise that the employer seeks. The interview is just a way for the recruiting manager to verify your resume, get to know you better, and see how you can fit into the company’s culture. You’ll be more relaxed and leave a lasting impact on your interviewer if you prepare systematically. Continue scrolling to learn how to ace your remote job interview.

Study your Prospective Employer

“It’s essential to learn everything you can about the firm, including its goods and services, corporate social responsibility programs, and internal and external operations. So spend some time looking at the company’s website, as well as the LinkedIn accounts of its executives and current coworkers. This experience will not only assist you in persuading the recruiter that you fully appreciate the company’s mission, but it will also assist you in preparing any non-traditional questions to ask after the interview. You might also pose a thought-provoking question that makes an indelible mark on your interviewer” says Todd Perry, Head of Content at Outdoor Gadget Review.

Be Ready to Talk about Why you’d Succeed in a Remote Role

“If you’ve spent your whole career working in a structured office setting, the hiring manager will presume you’ll find working remotely easy. So make it clear that you’re passionate about the job and that you’re willing to talk about why you want to work from home. Perhaps you want to see the globe without giving up your job, or perhaps you’re a self-starter who doesn’t need guidance, or perhaps you just want to spend more time with your relatives. Whatever your inspiration is, prepare to explain why you want to operate remotely and how you can excel in this job” says Bram Jansen, Chief Editor of vpnAlert.

Show that you Understand the Company and Position.

“The trust and understanding that exists between an employer and a remote employee are essential. Employers want to know if you understand their business, from the company’s general priorities to the motives behind their remote work—and how everything functions. You can view yourself as someone who fully knows what the job means, as well as what is required of you, by understanding as much as you can beforehand. This establishes confidence and demonstrates that you can be a self-sufficient and dependable employee who can be relied on in a remote position” says Ben Richardson, Director of Development Academy.

Market yourself as the Most Accessible and Responsive Candidate.

“As a candidate, the key is to present yourself as someone who knows the importance of dependability and durability better than anybody else. Show that you’re accessible during business hours by using communication software or by phone. Showcase times that you were available and attentive to teammates, managers, and customers. Give specific examples of what you did, how you approached the dilemma, and what technologies you used” says Miklos Zoltan, CEO & Cybersecurity Researcher at Privacy Affairs.

Show that You’re Self-Motivated.

“It is human nature to slack off if you are not encouraged and driven by what you do. This makes it important to show a manager that you know how to remain involved in your work. Give examples of things you’ve done on your own that didn’t require someone else’s help or supervision, and make sure to highlight them on your resume” says Daniel Foley, CMO, Halcyon School.

Use a High-Quality Webcam and Microphone.

“While it could have nothing to do with your qualifications for the role, using a poor-quality microphone or camera during a remote job interview will harm your chances. Consider how you’d react if you were interviewing a candidate that you could barely hear for the whole time. A bad webcam, on the other hand, gives the feeling that you’re not at your best. Interviewers like to be able to see and hear you. Employers will be concerned that if they recruit you, they will be forced to work with the shoddy machinery regularly” says Tony Kelly, Founder & CEO at CameraGroove.

Set up your Office.

“Build a home office if you don’t already have one. You must present yourself as a real professional. Having a workspace in your home gives the feeling that you’re passionate about your career and won’t be easily overwhelmed by random temptations like watching TV. Your home office doesn’t need to be a separate space with doors. A quiet corner of your living room or a spot at the dining room table may serve as your home office. Your home office should be somewhere that allows you to work without being distracted” says Amber Morland, CEO & Founder of WinCope.

Take Care of the Little Things.

“In an interview, something will go wrong. Make an effort to foresee future issues and eliminate them before they arise. Close all unused apps on the device, turn off alerts, make sure the system is properly powered, and make sure pets and children cannot disrupt your conversation during a remote interview. If you’re using a battery-powered unit, make sure it’s fully charged. Alternatively, perform the interview while the device is connected to a power source. If that isn’t an option, make sure you have extra batteries in case the interview lasts longer than anticipated” says Tanya Zhang, Co-founder of Nimble-Made.

Be ready.

“Make sure everything is in order, including yourself, at least 10 minutes before the planned interview. Running to grab the phone when out of breath doesn’t quite convey to the person on the other end that their message is the most important thing on your mind. Join the conference a few minutes early if you’re interviewing over the Internet. This allows you to double-check your gear one more time and demonstrates that you’re prepared and on time. If you need to, it also allows you a few minutes to practice deep breathing or other relaxing methods” says William Munir, CEO of Grooming HUT.

Good Luck!

Understanding what distinguishes remote jobs and how sensitive remote employees are to this information will help you nail a remote job interview. Of course, you should apply all of the other tips you’ve gathered over the years about interviewing for a new career. Be courteous and honest. Prepare by learning about the company and its mission. Create a list of concerns regarding the job’s day-to-day responsibilities and objectives. Make sure you decide whether you want to work with the company and for the staff during the interview. Finally, make sure that working from home is a good fit for you. When you have complete control of the job environment, not everybody thrives. However, if it’s a good fit, then welcome to the club.