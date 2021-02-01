Tips on Managing a Newly Remote Team

The coronavirus has primarily changed the way we do things. The economy has been negatively affected by the interruption of business operations. In a move to adapt to the new norm, companies have allowed their teams to work remotely from home. Over 4.3 million employees are currently working from home. The main challenge with the approach is managing the newly created remote team.

The following are ways in which leaders can manage their newly remote teams:

1. Make regular phone calls to remote employees.

Now that you can’t summon the remote team to your office, you need to make regular calls to know their progress and opinion on matters affecting the organization.

2. Connect with the remote team through regular video calls.

Sometimes a face-to-face conversation is better than an audio call. You can be able to learn more from the team’s facial expression. Therefore, install communication software on the team’s computers to enhance video conferencing. Video calls can be through Google teams, Zoom, Skype, and Google Teams.

3. Build a good rapport with the remote team.

Managers should regularly make long one-on-one calls with each employee to discuss their work and their challenges. Managers should also establish an open-door policy where employees can call them freely.

4. Never cancel a one-on-one call with the remote team.

Canceling a call makes the employees to be left hanging. Such a habit will create resentment among the remote team. However, don’t make the call too lengthy and tedious, as the remote team might agree to every suggestion to avoid lengthy calls.

5. Organize career advancement for the remote team.

Since the remote team has career goals and aspirations, they will want to undergo career progression. Managers should, therefore, organize virtual career advancement programs through webinars and online workshops to facilitate workers’ career advancement. Managers should also create time to interact with the employees and learn about their career development aspirations.

6. Organize virtual get-togethers regularly.

Now that it’s hard to arrange for the annual end of year party for the employees, managers should consider holding a virtual get-together. Such an event allows employees to socialize with one another and build a good rapport.

Numerous employees working from home have reported several challenges. They regularly get distractions at home, especially from their idle children. Employees face loneliness, unlike their busy days in the office where they could interact with colleagues. However, managers can put in place measures to improve workers’ interactions and also increase productivity.