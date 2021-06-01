Tips on how to properly fuel your body – by Aileen Doherty

Fueling the body in the right way, both during and after the exercise, would demand you to do certain experiments until you find the perfect product(s). As an athlete, you should know there is no single solution or product that can work for anyone and everyone. You need to take charge and figure out by using the trial-and-error technique what works for you the most. That said, some basic guidelines do exist that would allow you to get most of the guessing work out of the question. These should also help you know or learn how to fuel the body while doing workouts (and other similar activities) in the most optimized fashion.

Aileen Doherty shares some suggestions to help you in getting more athletic and better shape physically. Below we list out some suggestions or tips to help you level up your athlete game.

The best part is that they are firmly rooted in science and have proven effective again and again. The more recommendations you can adopt and practice, the better. You can to outperform others and enjoy your exercise to the fullest. So it will benefit you in multiple ways. Now, let’s get into the real thing!

Take adequate calories

To optimize your performance levels during the exercise, take calories that permit your fat stores to compensate for the difference. For the average person, 250 to 300 calories per hour should be sufficient. However for lighter people the range should be between 180 to 200 calories. For heavier people any number upwards of 300 calories should do the job.

Remain hydrated

You must keep the fluid intake between 500ml to 800ml for every hour of exercise. There is a lot of misinformation regarding hydration; it can be disastrous if you follow the wrong instructions and become a victim of over hydration. Keep that in mind and read any information with skepticism. According to Aileen Doherty, you must keep a record of your diet very carefully to improve your overall well-being.

Avoid Sugar

The third recommendation is to avoid simple sugars for fuels and resort to complex carbohydrates only. Performance health experts say that simple sugars are nothing more than trash. They don’t contribute anything to increase the performance during exercise or athletic training, which is a shame. When consumed regularly, they can pose a severe threat to your health in general. Complex carbohydrates can absorb more than three times than simple sugars. It allows for efficient digestion, and you also get steady, smooth, and reliable energy.

If you are a hardcore workout enthusiast, you likely devote more than a couple of hours to a single session. If that is the case, keep in mind that you’ll require protein to satisfy a significant part of your energy requirements. It will help you create the best version of yourself and forge an awe-inspiring physique.

You can also look for coaches or trainers who can help you achieve your goal with proper guidance.