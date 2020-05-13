Tips on Exploiting opportunities when you undergo Lock-Down

The good side as long as you face locking at home during lock-down because of Covid-19 Pandemic? You can enjoy the time spent gathering with family at home and doing work that you could not do before. especially for those of you who still do office work at home online, you have plenty of time to care for your family, because you don’t waste a lot of time when driving to go to work, especially in metropolitan cities, usually you often feel upset when you will go to work feeling traffic jams,

Family fun at home

Happy family interacting while having breakfast

My experience during Lock-down and I was demanded to keep working at home, because I am an SEO Agency worker and required to continue working even though I am at home, I do many activities at home because my work can be done at night, when my family taking a break or watching TV and hanging out in the living room. I can still work because I happen to work as an SEO Agency so I can do it online, I just realized how happy it is to see family at home and become a part of their lives and I feel it now.

I realize the importance of sharing time with my family because all this time I have always been busy with my work and I have forgotten that my family really needs my attention rather than material, especially children and wives who are waiting for me every day to come home from work. because all this time I worked a lot from morning to night to work overtime.

Before I close my experience, I want to remind, we take the positive things from events during this corona virus outbreak. we can feel happiness to be able to gather with family even though we don’t know when this corona virus outbreak will end, but we are sure that this corono virus will definitely be destroyed by the running of time as long as we obey the rules of staying at home and always maintain cleanliness and can keep a distance with others for the sake of our health and family.

my enthusiasm that the corona virus will end soon because I see a lot of news from other countries that currently has a lot to reduce data on death due to corona virus and many positive patients are declared cured. let’s support the government’s call to work at home for our health.

Post by – Agus Rahmat