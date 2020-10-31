Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips Of Avoiding Stress and Burnout By Dr. Eddy Dona

Stress and burnouts are most rampant in certain careers that involve dealing with many people. Doctors are at the risk of getting burned out. Dr. Eddy Dona is an Australian plastic surgeon who specializes in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.

Tips for coping with stress

Due to his demanding roles, here are his ways of coping up with stress. In this interview, we will go over Parikchhit’s strategies for avoiding stress and burnout as a surgeon. 

Take breaks

This is among the most unutilized forms of efficiently managing stress and burnout. It allows the mins to relax and plan ahead without pressure. Most busy people get a breakthrough and even a bigger momentum after breaks. Dr. Eddy Dona experienced a massive breakthrough after his recent vacation. 

Exercises

This should be a daily habit. Dr. Dona is a firm believer that anytime you hit a wall and burnout. It’s ultimately from having a lack of clarity and uncertainty on what you’re doing when it comes to your goals. “Someone like me obviously needs to be healthy and fit. This is directly proportional to proper nutrition.” Said Dr. Dona. 

