Tips I have used to design my workspace for optimal focus and productivity.

Dr. Sandra Wright, Atlanta, Georgia – Educational Consultant

One of the ways that has really refreshed me and given me optimal focus and productivity within my workspace is to PURGE all of the many documents and paperwork in my office. I have also reviewed and looked over the tons of books that I have in my workspace. If they are over 10 years or more I have donated to Goodwill. Many of these books are not up to “snuff” with all of the rapid innovations that are going on within the age of the Internet. After reviewing these books, I said to myself, “what the heck can this book teach me” However, there are books that I kept that will always be jewels of information and I keep. Ultimately, purging has cleanse my soul and allowed me to unblock my thoughts and take away some of the tabs in my head and in my office!

    Dr. Sandra Wright, International Speaker, Children's Author, Customer Service Evangelist Extraordinare at The Wright Training Solutions

    I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur! But, I have often wondered if I was an intentional entrepreneur. I have always done "side jobs" as I called them while working within corporate America, but seemed to be too afraid to come from under the "umbrella". However, as fate would have it, I was pushed from under the "umbrella" in what was called DOWNSIZING. You all know the term. I had to hit the pavement running...and running I did. But, by gosh, my shoes got worn out because of my over-qualifications (so they said), or perhaps I felt I was worth much more money than they were offering. I then decided to REINVENT myself and move forward into becoming that "intentional" entrepreneur. I believe in BRANDING myself and creating a powerful ELEVATOR PITCH. I am known for my energy, my extreme optimism, and my love for PEOPLE!

    My companies, Moaney Wright & Associates Training Solutions and Possibilities Unlimited for Women, jointly offer one-stop shopping to improve performance in the workplace, develop employees professionally, as well as empower you to be an AUTHENTIC YOU!  I love helping women to be the #GIRLBOSS!  I provide scholarships to up and coming female college freshmen.  This gives me a chance to see who they are and how they feel about themselves which is why I ask them to craft and essay explaining who they are and why they need this scholarship.

