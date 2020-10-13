Tips I have used to design my workspace for optimal focus and productivity.

Dr. Sandra Wright, Atlanta, Georgia – Educational Consultant

One of the ways that has really refreshed me and given me optimal focus and productivity within my workspace is to PURGE all of the many documents and paperwork in my office. I have also reviewed and looked over the tons of books that I have in my workspace. If they are over 10 years or more I have donated to Goodwill. Many of these books are not up to “snuff” with all of the rapid innovations that are going on within the age of the Internet. After reviewing these books, I said to myself, “what the heck can this book teach me” However, there are books that I kept that will always be jewels of information and I keep. Ultimately, purging has cleanse my soul and allowed me to unblock my thoughts and take away some of the tabs in my head and in my office!