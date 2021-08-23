Tips From The Top: One On One With Tricky Stewart

I recently interviewed Tricky Stewart on my podcast, Thirty Minute Mentors. We spoke about Tricky’s journey and best advice on a range of topics. Here are some highlights and excerpts from our conversation:

Adam: What inspired your passion for music and drove you to pursue a career in the music business?

Tricky: I think music was just something that was in my family’s – literally in our DNA, for as long as I can remember. You know, friends being intimidated to sing “Happy Birthday” at the party, just because when the family would sing, it was basically a church choir. Almost five or six-part harmonies going without any rehearsal. It’s kind of been a big joke, like around my friend circle, like my whole life. And it’s really just one of those things that everywhere that I looked honestly, music was just deeply entrenched, all the way through from my grandparents to every uncle, every aunt, my mother, my brother’s cousin, everywhere. So, you know, from Jason Weaver, the actor, being my cousin to Corral being my cousin. And you know, he has more Grammys than I have. My brother Laney, being like the GOAT, one of the greatest producers that I’ve ever heard of, is my brother, Mark, being our manager, and kind of like our business consultant, and builder of our businesses throughout the years. And then his wife, Judy, they actually joined forces back when we were first starting 30 years ago, and she’s been rocking with me ever since my career started. If you come into the family, somehow, you’ll end up doing music too.

Adam: What are the keys to succeeding in the music business and to succeeding in business in general?

Tricky: One thing to succeed in the music business in what my seat was, as, first and foremost, a writer and producer, was to understand that this business is made up of hit songs. It’s not necessarily in the artist’s business. It’s not necessarily in the music business. It’s not necessarily in the art business, per se, sometimes those things can line up. Once you decide to be in the music business, you have to be committed to writing hit songs, singing hit songs, and moving the masses, because that’s what the industry is based upon. It’s not necessarily based on the craft of music, it’s not necessarily based on talent, it’s only based on the ability to create an audience where people need to advertise with you, they need to ultimately, you have an input. You know, we use the word influencers now, but these artists were the biggest polluters in the world. And I think that was very key for me to understand about being in music, because that is something that discourages people who come into music, trying to do music for music’s sake, and it can take the joy out of it if you don’t understand what you’re really signing up for. Then I think on the business side of what it takes, I think it’s all about communication. I think there are many different parts to our business. But at the end of the day, to be a good communicator, or a great communicator, in the middle of the opportunities, I think gives you a leg up when you deal with things in a very straightforward fashion and in a way with a lot of integrity. And you don’t do awkward situations because, in our industry, there are going to be a lot of tough situations that will come your way. And you have to be able to deliver bad messages. Sometimes they’re really big people. And there’s an art to doing that.

Adam: What do you believe are the key characteristics of a great leader and what can anyone do to become a better leader?

Tricky: I think that some of the things that I really like to work on are making sure that people understand they have a seat at the table, making sure that the vision is clear. And making sure that people understand that we’re not here to be like everyone else, because if we were everyone else, we would be doing something else, right? So we’re here to figure out the thing that’s not happening. We are a creative company. And for me, and being a music producer, we start with silence every day, as the backdrop to our existence. So from that standpoint, the creativity, like I said, of what’s next, what’s going to happen when we achieve what our goal is?

Adam: What is your best advice for anyone interested in breaking into or advancing within the music industry?

Tricky: I would say it’s, it’s always about putting yourself in a position to be discovered. Music, although it can be viewed as a dream – it’s not a dream. There’s actually a roadmap to it just like. It’s like if you want to be an Indy Car racer – you don’t get on the freeway and just start driving fast. There’s a way that you have to go about letting people know that this is a field that you will be into, I would imagine. And it’s the same in music, it’s not a dream. But you have to put yourself in a position to be discovered.

There are two major markets in the United States as far as being discovered. One is Los Angeles, and the other one is Atlanta. And I kind of toggle back and forth, for those reasons. And then as far as moving up within an organization, I always think it’s important that your approach to everything, regardless of what it is, if you have an approach to whatever the task is in front of you of excellence, and they’re doing everything to the best of your ability, with a smile. People will always notice people who go above and beyond and make going above and beyond, regardless of what you’re doing, currently, at the time, have a really strong approach to what it is that you’re doing so that someone can walk up to you and go, now, what is it that you do, because ultimately, you know, there’s people in a situation that may be driving Uber on the side, they may be doing something else.

But if you go into that Uber situation, and it’s kind of like, oh my God, I’m just about to drive someone around, like, what happens when someone gets into your car that can change your life through a conversation, but you’re not really, you know, people that are in tune with success, don’t have any judgment of where they learn things from. And people think that, oh, this person’s doing this, or they might be the chairman of this company. And they just walked around, like, you have to walk around them. Like they’re excellent, really good people and really great leaders, I’ve found, have relationships with everyone that’s in their life. And that includes the people that do things that people may go, that’s not that important in the overall scheme of things – but when you do it for those people, and they will look at you a lot of times and figure out ways to work with you or to help you just because they like your approach to what it is that you’re doing.