Tips From The Top: One On One With Martin Cooper

Adam: Thanks again for taking the time to share your story and your advice. First things first, though, I am sure readers would love to learn more about you. What is something about you that would surprise people?

Marty: People can’t believe I’m 92 years old. In fact, I can’t believe it. I’m healthy (aside from some cranky knee joints) and still work on challenging projects that require creativity and collaboration. What’s my secret? Perhaps it’s just luck or good genes, but I exercise regularly (both mind and body), try to eat healthfully, don’t smoke and rarely drink alcohol. Most importantly, I love to engage with others both socially and intellectually. And I’m an optimist. Every metric of which I’m aware shows that the world is a better place now than ever. Our society has lots of problems, but the trajectory is upward, and I believe that will continue.

Adam: How did you get here? What experiences, failures, setbacks, or challenges have been most instrumental to your growth?

Marty: I’ve had numerous failures in my life but I believe that I’ve learned from them all. I wouldn’t do anything differently. Some of my failures were devastating at the time, but in retrospect, they happened because I took risks, and those risks resulted in whatever successes I’ve been fortunate to have. I knew, even as a child, that I was going to be a technologist and remained focused on that for my entire life. That focus has centered on learning. I have always been intensely curious about everything, which may make me appear to be a dilettante, but when I have a problem to solve, or a challenge, I focus and work hard to the point of obsession. And I play hard, as well. I have never been athletic, or physically coordinated, but, with huge investment in practice and lots of failure, I became a respectable skier, tennis player and runner. I don’t do any of those now but have replaced them with exercise, both physical and intellectual. And I play a mean game of backgammon.

Adam: What are your best tips on the topic of innovation?

Marty: At the risk of repetition, the most important single thing I learned early in my career came from the founder of Motorola. “Do not fear failure,” he said, “Reach out!”. The management at Motorola practiced that philosophy. Of course, they didn’t encourage failure, but if you demonstrated that you were accountable and learned from a failure, you always had another chance to prove yourself. It’s also necessary to remind oneself that the purpose of technology, of innovation, is to improve the lives of people. Without the people part, we have only curiosity with no objective other than entertainment. Some of that is fine, but there needs to be a bigger purpose. For some people that purpose can be making money or excelling at athletics, but the only path that lasts a lifetime is learning, reflecting on what one learns, and putting into use in some way, of executing.

Adam: In your experience, what are the defining qualities of an effective leader? How can leaders and aspiring leaders take their leadership skills to the next level?

Marty: I was lucky enough to get the U.S. Navy to put me through college and spent four wonderful years as a destroyer and submarine officer. In that role, I had lots of formal training in leadership but observing others who are skilled in leadership is the best way to become a skilled leader. If there is one important attribute of a leader, it’s cultivation of objectivity, of removing emotion and personalizing from the process of getting things done. That doesn’t in any way exclude passion and productivity, but the focus must be getting the job done. For example, a leader needs to be respected but not necessarily liked.

Adam: What are your three best tips applicable to entrepreneurs, executives, and civic leaders?

Marty:

1) The best way to think out of the box is to not create the box in the first place.

2) Don’t fall in love with an idea, invention or concept while forgetting its ultimate purpose.

3) There are no easy businesses; they are all hard. Perseverance is imperative.

Many failures are the result of egotism, of hubris, of ignoring facts in favor of personal biases.

Adam: What is the single best piece of advice you have ever received?

Marty: People who think only of themselves are doomed to failure if success is defined as having a satisfying and productive life.



Adam: What is one thing everyone should do to pay it forward?

Marty: Remember that you didn’t do it all by yourself. There are many ways to pay back by financial contribution, mentoring and public service. A complete and moral life includes some or all of these.

Adam: What are your hobbies and how have they shaped you as a leader?

Marty: I’ve had numerous hobbies but found that the most satisfying endeavors combine productive work. I spent almost seven years writing my book, Cutting the Cord: The Cell Phone Has Transformed Humanity. There were numerous false starts and disappointments, but I also learned a great deal about both writing and publishing. And I love to fix things. Living close to the ocean gives me lots of opportunity to repair all the technology that I embedded in my house and life. Most of the successes I’ve had took years, sometimes decades to come to fruition. Taking on a project that can take a day or a week to completion can be a thrill. I spent a few years automating my house and am happy with the results, although my wife has not yet grasped the concept of experimentation and of lack of perfection in the automation field. Fortunately, I have other accomplishments she appreciates.