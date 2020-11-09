Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips From The Top: One On One With Justin Forsett

I spoke to NFL All-Pro running back turned entrepreneur Justin Forsett about his journey and best advice

Adam: Thanks again for taking the time to share your story and what you have learned from your journey to date. First things first, though, what is something about you that your fans don’t know? 

Justin: I love Lifetime movies. 

Adam: How did you get here? What experiences, failures, setbacks or challenges have been most instrumental to your development and success? 

Justin: As an athlete I was always told I was too short, too small, & too slow. As an entrepreneur, I’ve heard ‘no’ a thousand times, I was rejected on SharkTank. I’ve been told I don’t have the experience to run a business & investors wanted to have nothing to do with the company. I’ve used all of these setbacks to push me closer to my goals. As an athlete I came from humble beginnings to being a nine year NFL veteran and Pro Bowl running back. As an entrepreneur I’ve been able to transition from a cool product to a multi-million dollar brand. 

Adam: In your experience, other than natural talent, what are the defining qualities of a superstar athlete?

Justin: Hard Work, consistency, discipline, and perseverance.

Adam: Who are the greatest leaders you have played with and for and what do you believe are the defining qualities of a great leader? 

Justin: Tony Dungy: Humility and service. Pete Carroll: Energy and charisma. Peyton Manning: Intelligence. John Harbaugh: Work ethic and preparation.

Adam: How can leaders and aspiring leaders take their leadership skills to the next level? 

Justin: Always be learning and never get comfortable 

Adam: Who is the best teammate you ever had and why? What are the characteristics of a great teammate?

Justin: Marshawn Lynch because he always challenged me to keep things in perspective and reminded me to enjoy every second of what we do. Great teammates walk the walk and talk the talk.

Adam: What are the best lessons you have learned through your career in sports that have been applicable to your experience starting, building and leading a business? 

Justin: Sports taught me to have a short memory during the good times and the bad times. This is something I carry with me in business. It reminds me to always move forward and never let mistakes hold you back and never allow success to make you complacent.

Adam: What is the most surprising thing about life in professional sports? What is something that would shock fans?

Justin: I think most fans would be surprised to hear how nomadic most of the players are. The behind-the-scenes stories of guys balancing sports and family would shock a lot of people

Adam: What is the single best piece of advice you have ever received? 

Justin: What you do when no one is watching is the most important.

Adam: What is one thing everyone should do to pay it forward?

Justin: Start with the people closest to you.

    Adam Mendler, Lessons in Leadership

