Tips From The Top: One On One With Joe Hart

Adam: Thanks again for taking the time to share your story and your advice. First things first, though, I am sure readers would love to learn more about you. What is something about you that would surprise people?

Joe: Before I started my role at Dale Carnegie, I was the president of a national wellness company called Asset Health. A big part of my job involved traveling and meeting with clients and prospective clients, so having strong sales and people skills was important. With this in mind, I decided to do something that was way outside my comfort zone…stand-up comedy. My goal was never to be a stand-up comedian, it was to do something that scared the heck out of me and would help me build even more confidence. Plus, people like people who have a good sense of humor and I thought it would help me in the selling process. I took a class and then performed on stage a number of times. It was both terrifying and exhilarating. I think people should always do things that shake complacency, build courage, and expand their skills.

Adam: How did you get here? What experiences, failures, setbacks or challenges have been most instrumental to your growth?

Joe: When I started my first company, InfoAlly, it was a huge risk. I had an incredible job that I loved with a top, publicly-traded real-estate development company in the United States. I had just been promoted twice in a year, was the youngest director-level person in the business, and was on an exciting career track. While I had a dream to start my own business, I did not want to leave a job that I loved. I remember talking with my wife about what I should do – should I leave and start a company or stay. The safest route was to keep my corporate job and to start the company on the side, but my wife encouraged me to take a risk, since we only live once. That was incredibly courageous and supportive of her, especially since I was the sole wage-earner in the family at that time and we had two children under two years old. If it wasn’t for my wife, I’m not sure I would have taken the leap. And many times after I did, I wondered if we had done the right thing. We cut our household costs significantly and made enormous sacrifices. Many times, particularly after 9/11, when our company was only a year old, I was not sure the business would make it. Thankfully, we did, and I later had the opportunity to sell that business and to start a new one. That experience taught me an incredible amount about business, leading people, risk-taking, and managing stress. I am grateful for those experiences and insights every day, particularly as I reflect on all we’ve gone through over the past 18 months with Covid-19. I felt very well-prepared to lead Dale Carnegie through Covid given my experience managing through 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis.

Adam: In your experience, what are the defining qualities of an effective leader? How can leaders and aspiring leaders take their leadership skills to the next level?

Joe: I’ve had many mentors, and I’ve been delighted to learn and gain insight from them. There are so many defining qualities that I believe leaders acquire. Being humble and quick to listen are qualities that many leaders can struggle with. Leaders who have taught me have taken their time and energy to pour their knowledge and experience into me, giving me that insight. I am confident that a humble attitude is the best attitude, especially for leaders who are the defining example for an organization or corporation.

Adam: What are your three best tips applicable to entrepreneurs, executives, and civic leaders?

Joe: I’d say they are 1) Keep a positive mindset; 2) Listen to and support your team and others; and, 3) Focus on vision and values. Regarding mindset, leaders must constantly check their own thoughts because when the leader is confident, the team is confident – and when the leader is stressed, the team is stressed. The leader sets the tone and when the leader remains confident it can create an energy that leads to creativity. The leader must always be bringing out the best in his or her team. Regarding listening and supporting the team, I try to find the very best people I can, listen to them, support them, and make sure they’re able to be their best. More times than not, they have the answers, so my goal is to listen and create an environment where they can thrive. And finally, make sure you are reinforcing your vision and values constantly. The leader is responsible for culture, which is shaped by vision and values. Also, people want to be inspired, they want to be part of something bigger than themselves. It’s the leader’s job to do that – and if they do all three of these things, anything is possible.

Adam: What is your best advice on building, leading, and managing teams?

Joe: Be open-minded, recognize you do not have all of the answers, listen to others, and express appreciation. This is the foundation for team building as a whole. Leaders being open-minded to their colleagues’ ideas and opinions and listening to them and validating their concerns and needs is one of the best things a leader can do.

Adam: What are your three best tips on the topic of sales?

Joe: Sales are never about the sale; sales are about the customer. Many salespeople are so excited to get in front of a customer and explain excitedly why the customer needs them and their solutions. No one really cares about what a salesperson is selling unless it fulfills a need for them. A big part of that is recognizing and understanding that reality. If you go into a doctor’s office and she tells you everything she can do to help you without even asking about your needs, how would you feel? Sales are the same way. To meet with a prospective customer and dump information on them without understanding their needs first is a bit arrogant. Plus, everything in life is about the relationships, so we need to build trust, which starts with listening and asking questions.

Adam: What is the single best piece of advice you have ever received?

Joe: Mindset is everything. The way we frame problems, how we see the world, whether our perspective on life is positive or negative is critical. Are we looking for opportunity? Or do we think in terms of scarcity? Do we feel we can “take command” of a situation or do we see ourselves as victims? Two people can be in the exact situation and one person is happy and the other miserable. What is the difference? Mindset. Our attitude drives everything. The good news is that we can choose how we think, and we can condition thoughts to serve us as opposed to undermine us.

Adam: What is one thing everyone should do to pay it forward?

Joe: Giving back is so important, especially for leaders. Being able to educate and mentor young entrepreneurs or individuals so that they can be successful in their lives is one thing I do to pay it forward. There are countless people who have helped me throughout my career and who asked for nothing in return. I try to do the same.