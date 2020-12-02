Tips from Jonah Engler – How to look after your overall wellbeing during Covid19

The Covid19 pandemic has been extremely tough on our lives. It is making us sick in more ways damaging our physical health and harming our mental health by driving people into the abyss of depression and anxiety that can adversely affect their lives in the long term. Extended stays at home, necessitated by the situation to stay away from the infection and stop its spread, disrupt regular routines. People no longer jump off from the bed and start their day by following a routine that they practiced for many years because their lifestyle has changed drastically. Working from home and staying away from outdoor activities for long stretches is building enormous mental stress. It is difficult to maintain an active lifestyle to ensure good health, feels Jonah Engler.

To maintain your wellness and wellbeing during the pandemic, you must quickly adjust to the changed lifestyle and work out ways of staying physically active. There are several things you can do about this. Experts recommend moderate exercises and physical activity that add up to 150 minutes a week or some intense exercise for 75 minutes every week.

Which kind of exercises can fit the bill will become clear ongoing through this article.

Walking is the best exercise according to Jonah Engler

Now is the time to think out of the box and adapt to the new situation by accepting the limitations without compromising your goals. It might sound surprising to walk every day when you cannot move out of the home, but with a little innovation, you can do it at your home despite space constraints. One way is to walk across the floors at random or by following a pattern for some time to cover a certain distance. Another option is to practice mime walking by standing at one place while moving your legs and arms to imitate the walking posture without leaving your place. A third option is to walk within the small spaces as you take a call. Lastly, if you can go outside, walk the natural way while maintaining physical distance from anyone near you.

Take short breaks during the day.

Sitting too long in one place is bad for your health and when you are at home, whether working or not, take short breaks between your stationery sessions so that it breaks the cycle and relieves the body, and reduces the stress of sitting for long hours. To facilitate a change of posture, alternate between standing and sitting at an interval of 30 minutes while you stay at home, and you can set up a standing desk or use a high table. For your cognitive stimulation, read books, solve puzzles, and play board games.

Physical activities boost metabolism, which improves your physical health and does a lot of good for your mental health by relieving stress. Practicing mindfulness, meditation, and yoga can keep your mind calm and help you face adversities with more conviction and courage.