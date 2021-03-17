Tips from Ian Mausner on what to tell your kids during Covid-19

As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to expand, you will feel the impact in every aspect of human life. The closed doors of educational institutions, marketplaces, and others, have affected both adults and children. International institutions are thereby enforcing safety regulations to ensure the security of human beings.

According to Ian Mausner, it is thereby significant that parents pass down the information related to Covid-19 to their young ones. In this case, you have to be very cautious and specific about the quality and authenticity of the information you pass on to your children. Ensure that the data is valid and not very severe. It might affect the mental frame of the children. You may filter the information according to the needs and requirements of the time.

Suggestions for parents to keep their children informed

Statistics reveal that children are most affected by the spread of the pandemic. Apart from the physical aspect, they are mentally under trauma due to the new situation. The new normal to which everybody is exposed has given rise to mental issues in children. For controlling this, parents have to take the following points seriously

• Controlling situation during the pandemic: the new pandemic, which takes the form of a common cold but eventually turns into a more serious complication, is tricky to indicate. Symptoms of infection will include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. However, more severe cases will involve kidney failure, pneumonia, and even death. The spread of pandemics has given rise to operational difficulties. Research reviews that the pandemic has affected individuals who were struggling with uncertainty more in comparison to others. According to Ian Mausner, one way of providing your children with certainty amid the uncertain is with reliable facts. That will provide them with a sense of control, by giving them roads for preventing the virus, will be helpful for you.

• Take care of hygiene: you have to practice good hygiene as suggested by international associations. Encourage your young ones to wash their hands with water and soap frequently. In the absence of water, they use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that has 60% alcohol. When you take care of these safety precautions, your risk of contemplating the virus decreases.

• Be careful with the media: the news media is not only spreading valid information but sometimes irrelevant news. According to Ian Mausner, exposing children to this report increases their anxiety and fear. There is an influential and apparent relationship between what they watch as threatening input and their status of skepticism. Hence, you have to be careful with what news reaches them.

• Stick to facts: using data from reliable websites of higher authorities will help you with valid points. Filtering the incorrect information will help in preventing misinformation. Inform your family and friends of practical input. Do not pass on erroneous data to your children.

Apart from this, it would help if you were open about your feelings and emotions. Do not pass on your fear to others, but focus on the positive aspect. Spending time with your family members is vital. Take care of your living habits and try to work together. When you engage in a family course with your young ones, it gives them the chance of developing a robust relationship.