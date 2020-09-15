Tips from Brian C Jensen about taking care of your wellbeing during COVID19

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is exceedingly difficult during these troubled times of COVID-19. The uncertainty that we are facing is causing worries about our job security and finances, the responsibility for looking after elderly parents and children, and disrupting our lifestyles, routines, and mental health. The uncertainty about the future and the non-stop news coverage and deluge of information flowing from the social media channels are increasing our anxiety. It is normal to develop stress in such situations, which is a natural response of the body, says Brian C Jensen. Stress changes our behavior by causing irritability or emotional outbursts, disturbs our eating and sleeping patterns, reduces motivation, and drives us to use alcohol and drugs.

However, it is vital to overcome these challenges in order to maintain a healthy life, which is essential for fighting the pandemic and ensuring our health and well-being. Here are some ways to manage stress and infuse positivity into our lifestyle to ensure our physical well-being.

Brian C Jensen recommends following a routine

Despite the disruptions in life and working from home, it is essential to set routines and follow them in order to make living life in a different way somewhat meaningful. It will help plan your day in a way that lends some purpose to whatever you are doing and encourages you to perform the tasks within specified times instead of just drifting. Following routines help to destress and improve mental health. Besides working from home, your routines could include doing daily chores, preparing meals, spending time with your children, and exercising.

Eat healthy foods regularly

Eat a healthy and balanced diet so that the body receives adequate nutrients and make sure to drink plenty of water and other fluids like natural fruit juice, green tea, etc. to keep the body hydrated. Reduce the intake of unsaturated fats and sugars; eat more seafood and lots of fruits and vegetables. Have meals at regular intervals because erratic eating can lead to unhealthy outcomes.

Get enough sleep

To get enough sleep, stick to some sleep pattern and follow it regularly. Schedule a time for going to bed and waking up during the week to ensure better sleep. You will feel refreshed upon waking up. Inadequate or insufficient sleep causes stress and affects mental and physical health besides worsening some existing health problems. Sleeping for 7-9 hours every night improves memory, mood, learning, and strengthen the immune system and heart.

Engage in physical activities

To stay active, follow a routine of exercise or yoga, which can significantly improve your overall health and ensure wellness. Walking is good if you can get outside of the home and. Climbing stairs to stay active is especially good. Avoid sitting in one place for too long and take brief breaks between work by standing and walking. You can also practice yoga in small spaces.

To relieve stress and divert your mind from immediate problems, try out some new hobbies, like gardening or cooking or arts and crafts. These can improve creativity and reduce stress.