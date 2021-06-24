Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for Your Child’s First Summer Sleep-Away Camp

Is your child signed up for sleep-away summer camp this year?

Each year, millions of children attend one of the more than 12,000 summer camps in the United States. Nearly 60 percent of these programs are sleep-away camps for kids. While some children look forward to this time away from home, others may find it to be an emotional experience.

If your child is attending sleep-away camp for the first time, here are some things you can do ahead of time to ensure she has a fun, enjoyable experience.

Tips to prepare your child for summer sleep-away camp:

• Begin with practice sleepovers. Choose a relative, family friend, or your child’s best friend’s house to adapt your child to being away from home for the night.

• Visit summer camps. Fear of the unknown is terrifying for many first-time campers. Familiarizing your child with a summer camp setting will help put her mind at ease. Let her see what a camp looks like and where the important things (dining hall, bathrooms, bunks) are located. Then you select the top three camps you feel comfortable sending your child to, and help your child choose a camp from your top options. This helps her feel invested in the choice, which helps create a positive start to her camp experience.

• Meet the camp director. The camp director often can make or break a child’s first summer camp experience. Introduce your child to the director, and allow the two to interact before camp begins.

• Offer reassurance. Long before the bags have been packed, offer upbeat words of encouragement. Don’t focus discussion on how much your child will be missed back home. Instead, keep the focus on her and the positive camp experience that awaits. Resist calling her at camp too often. This contact can sabotage your child’s efforts to separate and succeed on her own.

• Connect through letters and care packages. Write a letter ahead of time so there is a letter waiting for her when she arrives at camp. Always respond to her letters and send care packages in a timely manner, so that your child is never left waiting while children around her receive letters and packages.

• Remember: this is to be a fun experience. You want your child to have a pleasant experience full of fond memories, and she needs to know that you will be there for her to listen openly to her experience. If a camp is not a good fit, let your child try again next year if she wants, but don’t push it.

    Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

    Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator. Her positive and integrative approach to difficult issues helps families navigate today’s complex problems.

    Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

    Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

    Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

    Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

    Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for life’s transitions including coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby’s Brain, is also available on Amazon now and teaches parents how to enhance their child’s learning potential by understanding and recognizing their various development stages. And her first research book was published by Random House in 1987 on health and skin care titled Beautiful Skin. Dr. Gross has created 8 audio tapes on relaxation and stress reduction that can be purchased on Amazon.com.

    Most recently, Dr. Gross’s book, The Only Way Out is Through, was named a Next Generation Indie Book Awards Silver Medal finalist in 2020 and Winner of the 2021 Independent Press Awards in the categories of Death & Dying as well as Grief. Her latest book, How to Build Your Baby’s Brain, was the National Parenting Product Awards winner in 2019, the Nautilus Book Awards winner in 2019, ranked the No. 1 Best New Parenting Book in 2019 and listed among the Top 10 Parenting Books to Read in 2020 by BookAuthority, as well as the Next Generation Indie Book Awards Gold Medal winner in 2020 and Winner of the 2021 Independent Press Awards in the category of How-To.

    Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

     

