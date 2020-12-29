Tips For Working Parents Juggling Starting A Business and A Family

Running a seven-figure business is not an easy task, especially during a full-blown pandemic and an even worse economic crisis. While running a business, CEOs have to deal with pressure from the clients, strict deadlines, and making sure their employees have everything they need to do their jobs efficiently and successfully. Amidst Covid-19, many small business owners and entrepreneurs had to transition to working from home which is also the same place their children are completing their school and online learning as well.

While their children are completing online schooling, parents now have to adapt to additional roles such as a full-time teacher. It can be challenging to manage personal and financial expenses, inventory, and additional factors while also being a parent. You want to spend quality time with your children, but launching a new business will not always allow you to get home at a reasonable time, which is what many parents who are also business owners are facing.

The roadblocks that many aspiring entrepreneurs and working parents face may seem exhausting, but Melody Bockelman, CEO and Founder of Private Label Insider, has created three tips that will help parents stress less when launching a business of their own. Melody, who is a single mother of two girls knew how important it was to make time to spend with her girls while also successfully running a seven-figure business. With more than 16 years of collective experience, juggling both being a parent and launching a business, she has created three fool-proof tips for working parents working towards the same goal.

Some of Melody’s tips include:

Remember To Focus

While this may seem like an easy task, with your children at home it can be hard to focus on being productive with your work as well as making sure your children are completing their work too. “Take 2-3 tasks per day that will make the biggest impact on your business and focus on that,” stated Bockelman. The remaining tasks can be outsourced or delegated to a different day.

It Is Possible

It can get overwhelming starting a new business, especially if you are also being a parent and a teacher while working at home. Whenever things get overwhelming or too big for you to handle say to yourself “100% possible, 100% of the time.” “This is my go-to mantra whenever I feel overwhelmed because I know that my goals and what I want to accomplish is possible and I will achieve them,” stated Bockelman.

“As a single mom, I had to constantly tell myself that this was going to get easier and remember the bigger picture that I am going towards.” Melody Bockelman

Be Kind To Yourself

You have to remember to be kind to yourself and stop throughout the day to play with your children and capture those precious moments. “As a single mom, I had to constantly tell myself that this was going to get easier and remember the bigger picture that I am going towards,” stated Bockelman. The time will pass where you are stressed out because of a big proposal or pitch, so don’t forget to cut yourself some slack.

These must-have tips will be beneficial for any aspiring entrepreneurs or business owners seeking tips on how to balance being an entrepreneur and a working parent. If you want to learn more about balancing your work and family life, contact Melody Bockelman by visiting her website at https://www.privatelabelinsider.com.