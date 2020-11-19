Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for Swimming Longer Distances

Swimming is among the most relaxing exercises one can do. Whether you are swimming as a hobby, exercise routine, or as a career, there is a need to improve your skill, and one of those ways is by swimming longer distances. Here are some tips that will help you swim longer.

3 Tips for Swimming Longer Distances - Scott Cathcart

Swimming is among the most relaxing exercises one can do. Whether you are swimming as a hobby, exercise routine, or as a career, there is a need to improve your skill, and one of those ways is by swimming longer distances. Here are some tips that will help you swim longer.

LEARN THE BREATHING TECHNIQUES

Breathing techniques are among some of the essential tips for long distance swimming. It helps you balance in the water, creates buoyancy, and enables you to move efficiently. Learning how to inhale and exhale in water is a vital skill. While in water, slowly exhale and ensure that your lungs are not holding in the air.

Slow and complete inhaling creates space for deep, full inhales, enabling you to balance well in water and keep buoyant. A good breathing rhythm ensures that your body gets sufficient oxygen and prevents you from getting tired very quickly, thus enabling you to swim for longer hours.

BUILD SWIMMING ENDURANCE

Endurance is the ability to withstand, resist, or recover from fatigue caused by strenuous activity or exercise. Swimming for long hours requires that your muscles be fit enough and have the stamina to cover longer distances. However, a swimmer cannot achieve endurance in a day; thus, training is vital.

Consistent practice and incorporating swimming for the desired distances are essential. It is also necessary to include other exercises such as yoga, sprints, and weight training to help your muscles to build stamina and get used to resistance.

Practicing over open areas and swimming pools will help you develop experience in swimming in different environments. Building and developing endurance enables your muscles to get used to resistance and overcome fatigue this swimming for a more extended period.

INVEST IN A GOOD SWIMMING GEAR

Swimming, just like any other sport, requires that the participants be in the right gear. A good costume will not only boost your confidence but also improve your performance. When choosing an outfit, make sure that it is a suitable material.

Materials such as cotton easily absorb and retain water and become heavy, this affecting your ability to balance and swim for long hours. On the other hand, swimming equipment such as fins will make your ankles flexible. This way, a swimmer can navigate the waters by pushing the waters backward and gliding faster and longer.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

