My Tips for Style Wellness™|Feel Confidence and Joy through the Power of Your Style

Before I even get into the tips, you might be wondering, “What in the world is Style Wellness™? Let me address that first.

There is so much going on in the world that feels beyond our control, and many of us are feeling anxious and fearful about our futures. One thing we can control? What we put on our bodies. And that actually holds great power.

Most of us are familiar with the power of eating right, exercising, and therapy to help us feel more centered. But some of the help we need can be found in a place where we look every day–our closets. According to the study of “enclothed cognition,” clothing has the power to “affect our psychological processes,” a fancy way of saying how we think

and how we feel. Here’s where we can explore the concept of Style Wellness™, a term I coined that expresses how to develop a style that helps you feel happier, healthier, and more confident in yourself and

your future.

TIP #1: WEAR SOMETHING WITH SENTIMENTAL VALUE

I’m sure I annoy my grandmother sometimes. Whenever I go to her house, I

always start rummaging through her treasures. But the reason I do it is not

to annoy her. It’s to find pieces I can wear of hers that make me feel her

strength, courage, and wisdom.

When you’re feeling down or facing an uncomfortable situation, wearing

something that you have positive associations with can help. An item from

a loved one can help us feel like we are wrapped in their love, power, and

belief in us.

Do you have a bracelet from your grandmother? Or a scarf that a dear

friend gave you for your birthday? Find those items and hold them tight,

because they remind us that we are more than whatever present situation

we might be facing that has us down. They are reminders of people who

love and cherish us, and that love can help to give us the strength to thrive.

TIP #2: DECLUTTER YOUR WARDROBE

When you look at your closet every morning, do you feel a sense of dread

as you’re trying to decide what to wear? It may be because you just have

too much stuff in your closet. “Clutter can…induce a physiological

response, including increased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone,” according to this New York Times article.

One of the unexpected positives from COVID is more time in our

schedules because we are at home more. Take a few those extra hours to

lower your stress levels by decluttering your closet. And the best part? It

doesn’t have to be hard.

Today, set a date to declutter your closet. When that time comes, I want

you to ask yourself one question before you get started–How do I want to

show up in the world? Your answer could be confident, joyful, etc.–

whatever answers that question. Then, only keep clothes in your closet

that fit your description. Trust me–you’ll end up with an edited wardrobe

resulting in less stress, and better reflecting your future vision for yourself.

Excerpted from My 5 Tips for Style Wellness™ by Elizabeth Lewis. Copyright © 2020 Elizabeth Lewis. You can download a free copy here.