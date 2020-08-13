My Tips for Style Wellness™|Feel Confidence and Joy through the Power of Your Style

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Before I even get into the tips, you might be wondering, “What in the world is Style Wellness™? Let me address that first.

There is so much going on in the world that feels beyond our control, and many of us are feeling anxious and fearful about our futures. One thing we can control? What we put on our bodies. And that actually holds great power.

Most of us are familiar with the power of eating right, exercising, and therapy to help us feel more centered. But some of the help we need can be found in a place where we look every day–our closets. According to the study of “enclothed cognition,” clothing has the power to “affect our psychological processes,” a fancy way of saying how we think
and how we feel. Here’s where we can explore the concept of Style Wellness™, a term I coined that expresses how to develop a style that helps you feel happier, healthier, and more confident in yourself and
your future.

TIP #1: WEAR SOMETHING WITH SENTIMENTAL VALUE

I’m sure I annoy my grandmother sometimes. Whenever I go to her house, I
always start rummaging through her treasures. But the reason I do it is not
to annoy her. It’s to find pieces I can wear of hers that make me feel her
strength, courage, and wisdom.

When you’re feeling down or facing an uncomfortable situation, wearing
something that you have positive associations with can help. An item from
a loved one can help us feel like we are wrapped in their love, power, and
belief in us.

Do you have a bracelet from your grandmother? Or a scarf that a dear
friend gave you for your birthday? Find those items and hold them tight,
because they remind us that we are more than whatever present situation
we might be facing that has us down. They are reminders of people who
love and cherish us, and that love can help to give us the strength to thrive.

TIP #2: DECLUTTER YOUR WARDROBE

When you look at your closet every morning, do you feel a sense of dread
as you’re trying to decide what to wear? It may be because you just have
too much stuff in your closet. “Clutter can…induce a physiological
response, including increased levels of cortisol, a stress hormone,” according to this New York Times article.

One of the unexpected positives from COVID is more time in our
schedules because we are at home more. Take a few those extra hours to
lower your stress levels by decluttering your closet. And the best part? It
doesn’t have to be hard.

Today, set a date to declutter your closet. When that time comes, I want
you to ask yourself one question before you get started–How do I want to
show up in the world? Your answer could be confident, joyful, etc.–
whatever answers that question. Then, only keep clothes in your closet
that fit your description. Trust me–you’ll end up with an edited wardrobe
resulting in less stress, and better reflecting your future vision for yourself.

Excerpted from My 5 Tips for Style Wellness™ by Elizabeth Lewis. Copyright © 2020 Elizabeth Lewis. You can download a free copy here.

Elizabeth Lewis, Founder & CEO at Brand, Style & Bloom

Elizabeth Lewis is a certified personal stylist, professional branding expert and marketing leader who helps women and men achieve their vision of success. After spending nearly a decade in corporate brand management and marketing roles at companies including Colgate-Palmolive and Penguin-Random House, she founded her own company, Brand, Style & Bloom! by Elizabeth Danielle, a NYC certified Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE).

Elizabeth dresses executives, business owners consultants and rising corporate stars in statement-making clothes that boost their confidence and elevate how they’re viewed in their industries. Companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, the Everyday Health Group and the National Black MBA Association have invited her to speak to their employees, clients and members. Elizabeth has a Masters in Business Administration from the NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She also earned a personal styling certification from the School of Style in Los Angeles. She lives and works in New York City, and in her spare time, she consults for Dress for Success, is a board member of EnsembleNYC, and is a member of Women In America.

