Tips for Staying Safe When Returning to the Workplace

Tips for Staying Safe When Returning to the Workplace

After seven months of teleworking due to the pandemic, many offices are reopening, and employees are returning to work. With COVID-19 cases spiking in many states nationwide, it is important to ensure your safety when returning to the workplace. In addition to following general, everyday safety measures, here are some considerations to examine before returning to an in-person work setting: 

Do you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 or been around someone who has?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you suspect you have the virus or have been exposed in any way, you should stay home and isolate

Are you or someone in your household at increased risk of severe illness?

If you or a household member are at increased risk, talk to your employer to see if extended telework options are available. If telework isn’t an option, examine ways to alter work responsibilities and reduce the risk of exposure. 

Are there options to reduce the number of people you interact with in person?

Many businesses have taken steps to reduce the risk of transmission (for example, the installation of barriers and closure of shared office areas, such as kitchens). Determine if there are additional steps you can take to reduce your risk of exposure. Try to avoid in-person meetings by conducting them via virtual conferencing tools. When interacting with people is unavoidable, be sure to follow all safety measures, like wearing a mask and washing your hands immediately after meeting with others in person. 

Once you have addressed these considerations for returning to the workplace, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home when needed. If you have — or even think you might have — symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed but aren’t displaying any symptoms, stay home. This is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. 
  • Monitor your health. Stay alert for symptoms. Protecting yourself and others from the spread of the virus requires vigilance. Be sure to follow CDC guidance if you develop symptoms. 
  • Wear a mask. Wearing a mask indoors — or in settings where staying six feet apart isn’t possible — will greatly reduce your risk of exposure. Wearing a mask doesn’t replace the need to follow social distancing guidelines, but it can add an extra layer of protection.
  • Wash your hands often. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth if you haven’t washed your hands. 
  • Avoid sharing objects or equipment. If at all possible, try to avoid using another employee’s phone, desk, office or equipment. If you can’t avoid using a shared item (like a copier), wipe it down with disinfectant before use. 
  • Clean and disinfect frequently used objects or surfaces. Try to regularly clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces and equipment, like workstations, telephones, computers, printers, copiers, handrails or doorknobs. Refer to this list of Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectants to ensure you are using one that is effective against COVID-19. 


If you have questions about whether it’s safe for you to return to work, ask your nurse practitioner or other health care provider and, together, you can work to reduce your risk. 

    Sophia L. Thomas

    Sophia L. Thomas, AANP President, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP at The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

    Over her 23-year nurse practitioner career, Sophia L. Thomas DNP, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, has been active within several professional organizations, including AANP, FAANP and the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners (LANP). Dr. Thomas has been chosen by her fellow nurse practitioners as the President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioner for the 2019-2021 term. She has served in several elected and appointed leadership positions, including as the President of LANP and as the AANP Region 6 Director. She has been appointed to numerous committees within each of these organizations. She was inducted as a Fellow of the AANP in 2012 and of the National Academy of Practice in Nursing in 2013.

    Dr. Thomas advocates for NP scope of practice legislation and for improving patient access to quality, affordable health care. She has been a health policy voice for the NP profession on both the state and national levels. In addition to her advocacy, she impacts NP education as clinical faculty for Georgetown University’s FNP program as well as through publications and presentations on multiple clinical topics. Dr. Thomas is a legal Expert Witness, testifying regarding nurse practitioner scope of practice issues. Her multimedia reach includes print, radio and television, and she has been an AANP spokesperson, including being featured in Money Magazine and on NBC News with Brian Williams. The interview aired on 110 NBC stations to an audience of 4.9-million.

