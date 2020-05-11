Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips For Self Care During COVID-19

Taking care of ourselves is the best way to maintain positive mental health during this pandemic.

By

Self-care is any activity we do in order to better our quality of life. This includes tending to any of our mental, emotional, or physical needs. It is something that affects every aspect of our lives, even if we don’t see it directly. Neglecting self-care can lead to a host of other problems.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs teaches us that a human’s most basic needs are physiological. These refer to getting adequate sleep, drinking when thirsty, and eating when hungry. If these basic needs are neglected, the body cannot maintain internal stability. Any subsequently more demanding needs will not be fulfilled until these are satisfied. Anyone can relate to the issue of being unable to concentrate on an empty stomach.

During a time of isolation, it can be very easy to neglect basic needs because a sense of ennui kicks in. The days and nights seem to be an endless Groundhog Day-type phenomenon. Chores that normally don’t cast a shadow over your world have now become your world – a never-ending cycle of dishes and laundry. It is very easy to get disillusioned about maintaining self-care, especially if you typically had a routine that involved a disciplined level of prep and hygiene. There are tips that might help you keep from sliding too far into neglect, and will, therefore, help you maintain your productivity.

Getting at least 8 hours of sleep, and doing so around the same time each night, is a great way to maintain your body’s natural circadian rhythm. Not having enough sleep will affect you throughout the day and interfere with cognition. 

Maintain a healthy diet, even though it might be easier to let your regime fall by the wayside. Force yourself to prepare healthy meals at home instead of ordering from a food delivery service or mindlessly grazing throughout the day. Just like you need a sleep schedule, you also need a meal schedule. 

Set a specific workspace and home space so you can relax when you are no longer on the clock. You need to set boundaries during social distancing and that includes physical ones. Make sure you do some type of activity each day and give yourself time to be social, even if it’s a quick video chat with a friend.

Hygiene is something that can be very easy to overlook. While it may not seem like there’s a point to showering or brushing your teeth with the same frequency as before, set a schedule, and stick to it. You will feel better, and success breeds more success. Just like making your bed in the morning, the feeling of satisfaction from performing even a little self-care can propel your self-esteem to skyrocket. 

    falon christina warme logo

    Falon Christina Warme, Freelance Beauty, Health, and Fashion Expert

    Falon Christina Warme is a firm believer that true beauty radiates from the inside out, and that when you look your best, you feel your best. As such, she has built her career around empowering and uplifting others through health, beauty, and fashion. Currently based in the United Kingdom, Falon graduated from beauty school and worked at some of the most prestigious salons in Toronto, gradually accruing experience that would aid her in moving across the pond. In the years since her move, Falon Christina Warme has had the pleasure of working with high-profile clients and celebrities, to whom she always provides top tier service. To learn more about Falon, her holistic lifestyle, and her career trajectory, be sure to visit her website!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    6 Ways to Exhibit Self-Care

    by Frances Kweller
    Community//

    “How To Connect With Yourself To Live With Better Relationships” with Kayley Reed

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    Community//

    Five Self-Care Strategies for Heavy Travel Schedules

    by Tonia Casarin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.