Tips for safety precautions in a flight during the pandemic – Eric J Dalius

Covid-19 has brought with it unprecedented and difficult situations for human beings. People are trying their level best to cope with the changes by using available resources at their disposal. In this scenario, individuals who have to fly to different locations for personal or professional reasons are thinking twice about their decision. Experts suggest that an informed decision regarding the travelers’ safety and security during the pandemic requires a proper evaluation of available information.

It is the travelers’ responsibility to ensure that they comply with the restrictions imposed by higher authorities. International authorities suggest that when people follow social distancing norms and self-quarantine measures, the risk of contemplating the virus decreases.

In the aviation industry, Coronavirus has brought widespread hardship, just like it has impacted other industries. It is because increased national and international air travel means the spread of the virus quickly. However, the airline authorities are not to get denounced solely. Any kind of group gathering is equally susceptible. However, air travel is always in the limelight.

Since Coronavirus is a novel disease, there are a vast number of speculations regarding the infection. Hence, it is creating general uneasiness and spread of misinformation through the digital platform. However, keep in mind that there are precautions that people have to undertake when they plan to fly from one region to the other. These safety precautions will not just ensure your safety but also the security of co-passengers.

Safety precautions that are of significance for passengers

As stated earlier, in this flu season, only safety precautions may help passengers to combat the virus. Heretofore the restriction on lockdown is being released slow and steadily. People are getting back to their everyday lives. However, the following points need consideration in details:

Rinse your hands regularly: It comes without saying that the use of soap and water are the significant players for combating Coronavirus. Washing your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds will help to kill the virus. However, when you do not have access to water, you may use hand-based sanitizers that contain at least 60% of alcohol. Experts suggest that the traditional method of washing your hands with water and soap is a better alternative than any other option. It is the best caution and defense since constant use of hand-based sanitizers can irritate the skin.

Practicing healthy hygiene:COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads through droplets of mucus or saliva. When people sneeze or cough, the air droplets may contact other individuals and thereby spread the disease. Hence, you must avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth when you are in a public place. Keep in mind that if the virus gets an entry into your body, it will hamper your entire system.

Avoid traveling if you are unwell: COVID-19 comes with an incubation period of a minimum of fourteen days. Keep in mind that it is not the regular flu that may heal in two days. These days, international airports are conducting regular temperature checks for departing, arriving, and transiting passengers. Hence, you may stop boarding if you have a fever and cold symptoms. Therefore, protect yourself as well as other travelers and avoid flying if sick, says Eric J Dalius.

Cover-up: By covering, experts suggest covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough. Use your elbows when sneezing or wear a face mask to protect your fellow passengers when you feel sick.

Clean up: Due to Covid-19, various airlines have announced extra cleaning of their planes to guarantee hygiene. They ensure that every surface gets full treatment before it comes in contact with the passengers. However, when you are on the plane, you must carry antibacterial wipes for cleaning your tray table, seat armrest, seatback pocket, seat touch screen, air vent, window blind, and headrest. The same goes for other items, which are used frequently by passengers.

Breathe easy:According to Eric Dalius, modern aircraft come with H.E.P.A. or high-efficiency particle arrestor. These are filtering that filter 99.9% of airborne contaminants and dust particles like bacteria and viruses. It ensures the highest quality of cabin air, thereby protecting their passengers from contemplating the disease. Hence, it is the airline authority’s responsibility to safeguard the passenger’s safety by effectively managing traffic on a flight while passengers board the flight.

Upgrade: Another crucial tip provided by experts is that it is your responsibility to learn about the airlines’ travel policy when you travel. On the other hand, the airline authorities have to upgrade their travel policies to incorporate high-quality safety precautions for their travelers. Furnishing passengers with a little extra space and less contact with other passengers is vital. Hence, up-gradation of their policies is the need of the hour.

Apart from this, it would help if you counteracted low humidity with nasal sprays for moisturizing and cleansing the nose. The low humidity in the cabins dries the mucous membrane of the nose, eyes, and mouth. Hence, making you less susceptible to get the virus. You can gulp in lots of water to hydrate yourself when exposed to cabin dryness. In addition to this, having your flu vaccinations is another safety precaution suggested by experts. Lastly, staying up to date with the travel guidelines and the advice provided by higher authorities is essential. You may use global security tracking applications for relevant information. Also, keep in mind that you must keep your travel insurance up to date to take care of your medical expenses and cancellation charges.

Conclusion

Try to take various precautionary measures when you travel nationally or internationally. Keep the international authorities’ guidelines in mind so that you do not miss out on your insurance. These days, traveling without insurance is a risk. Hence, keep all your resources at bay when traveling. If you follow proper guidelines, you can safely travel without issues. It will help if you protect yourself from getting infected with the deadly pathogen. Lack of safety measures can prove detrimental for your health and that of society.