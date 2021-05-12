Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for Returning to the Office After Working from Home

After spending a long time working from home, as many workers have during the pandemic, most people find it difficult to adjust to returning to an office setting. Many people are even considering finding new jobs which will allow them to work from home at least some of the time. The office’s routine and overall atmosphere are drastically different from the cozy space you may have cultivated for yourself at home. Here are some tips to help you readjust to working in an office.

Keep track of your responsibilities.

If you’re feeling adrift after returning to the office, an excellent first step is to set up a system for tracking your daily and weekly tasks so that if you’re ever unsure of what to do, you can refer to the list. It may also be a good policy for you to set up a weekly meeting with your manager so that someone else can help you stay on track and productive.

Personalize your space

While it isn’t possible to replicate all of your routines or perfectly recreate your home work environment in an office, there are steps you can take to make your desk feel more comfortable. For example, you can bring personal items, like plants, photos, or other small objects to work. You can also ask your IT department for any technology you may have become used to using at home, such as a second monitor. Do what you can to make your workspace personal and comfortable for you.

Communicate with your coworkers

One of the aspects of office life that people have missed is the daily interaction with coworkers. Make time in your day to reconnect with the people you enjoy talking to, and meet anyone new who may have been hired during the pandemic. Having good relationships with your colleagues at work will help improve your feelings about returning to the office.

While transitioning back to office work can be a difficult task if you take small steps to slowly integrate yourself back into the environment while bringing essential elements of your home into the workspace so that you can be as comfortable as possible while still being productive.

This article was originally published on richardsimonchicago.com.

    Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

    Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

    Richard Simon has worked with USC in various capacities since its creation in 1965. He worked his way up through the ranks and assumed the roles of CEO and president in 1985. Under Richard Simon’s leadership, USC has expanded outwards from its home base in Chicago to provide services to customers throughout the United States. USC provides outstanding janitorial, staffing, and security services to its clients, and is dedicated to innovating and pushing the standards of the service industry. USC began by custodial staff to local trade shows and expanded its services to meet the needs of its customers; adapting to meet the needs of the moment is a foundational value of USC and one which Richard Simon always keeps in mind when looking to improve the business.

