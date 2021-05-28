Tips for Retaining Great Employees

Your business is only as effective as your employees make it, so it’s essential to recruit and retain competent and talented employees. It’s not only up to you but your company and team as whole to do everything they can to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

Once you’ve attracted and hired stellar team members, the work doesn’t stop there. Keeping talented professionals is harder than it looks and takes work, but it always pays off in the end. Use the tips below for simple ways to retain great employees.

Offer Competitive Benefits

When it comes to employee satisfaction a competitive benefits package cannot be underestimated. It’s your company’s stance on how much their health is worth to you, so make an effort to provide many elements that can truly make a positive impact on their health. Instead of a one-size-fits-all package, use targeted packages to please groups based on their specific needs.

Allow Flexible Schedules

Does your team genuinely need to be in the office 8 hours a day? Such rigid schedules can be off-putting for many people, especially those with children and other commitments. Prioritize a work-life balance and allow some flexibility either by telecommuting, working from home, or having the option to spend half the day in the office and the other half elsewhere.

As long as productivity, communication, and collaboration remain high, it’s a simple but effective way to show your employees that you care and will incentivize them to stick around.

Recognize Quality Work

Is there anyone who doesn’t like to feel appreciated when they’ve worked hard on a project? Keep your employees engaged by recognizing the work they’ve done either publicly or with a quick email. People who feel their work is routinely unrecognized or not valued will start to look for a job where they can connect with their team more and earn the recognition they deserve.

Prioritize Professional Development

Your talented team might be operating at the top of their game and consistently deliver quality work that is the envy of other departments. However, that doesn’t mean your team is satisfied. While they might be excelling at many aspects of their jobs, most people have bigger dreams for themselves.

Provide opportunities to let your employees express their professional goals. Brainstorm ways you and your company can provide or guide them towards their continuing education or development. A company that shows it’s willingness to propel their employees towards their goals instead of gluing them to their current position shows commitment that they won’t want to leave.

Promote from Within

Seeing a manager consistently overlook their team members to hire a newcomer for a position is demoralizing, especially when those employees have put in years of hard work. Before a position is opened to the public, send out the position to the in-house team.

Doing this shows your team that you believe the work they’ve put in is valued and they will continue to have opportunities to grow within the company.